Snowflake has invested heavily in extending the Data Cloud to AI/ML workloads, starting in 2021 with the introduction of Snowpark, the set of libraries and runtimes in Snowflake that securely deploy and process Python and other popular programming languages.

Since then, we’ve significantly opened up the ways Snowflake’s platform, including its elastic compute engine can be used to accelerate the path from AI/ML development to production. Since Snowpark takes advantage of that scale and performance of Snowflake’s logically integrated but physically separated storage and compute, our customers are seeing a median of 3.5 times faster performance and 34% lower costs for their AI/ML and data engineering use cases. As of September 2023, we’ve already seen many organizations benefit from bringing processing directly to the data, with over 35% of Snowflake customers using Snowpark on a weekly basis.

To further accelerate the entire ML workflow from development to production, the Snowflake platform continues to evolve with a new development interface and more functionality to securely productionize both features and models. Let’s unpack these announcements!