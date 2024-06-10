Accelerate Development and Productivity with DevOps in Snowflake

Snowflake provides an integrated approach to accelerate development lifecycles and improve overall productivity for data teams. This cohesive approach integrates Git version control, Python APIs, declarative object management and seamless CI/CD automation, and it offers powerful ways to:

Maintain a single source of truth: With all files residing within Git, your data assets, code and configurations are centrally managed and version-controlled. This helps ensure consistency, simplifies collaboration and streamlines rollbacks if needed — all within Snowflake's secure perimeter, which is crucial for production-ready environments.

With all files residing within Git, your data assets, code and configurations are centrally managed and version-controlled. This helps ensure consistency, simplifies collaboration and streamlines rollbacks if needed — all within Snowflake's secure perimeter, which is crucial for production-ready environments. Declaratively manage database objects : Embrace a declarative approach for defining and managing Snowflake objects, using Python or SQL, with Database Change Management. This eliminates the need for complex scripts and promotes readability.

: Embrace a declarative approach for defining and managing Snowflake objects, using Python or SQL, with Database Change Management. This eliminates the need for complex scripts and promotes readability. Automate and enable CI/CD workflows: Modernize your development pipeline with industry-standard CI/CD automation. Seamlessly integrate with your existing CI/CD tools or utilize the Snowflake CLI, combined with Snowflake Notebooks, to automatically execute commands and orchestrate your entire pipeline, enabling efficient and reliable deployments.

This integrated approach is applied in Snowflake's core DevOps building blocks, providing new pathways for data teams to work collaboratively, manage objects with ease and automate repetitive tasks. Ultimately, this lays the foundation for a more efficient value-delivery cycle, enabling your data teams to deliver faster and with greater impact.