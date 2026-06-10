Blog/Phillip Coletti
Senior Manager, Product Management
Phillip Coletti
Phillip Coletti manages the SQL Engine Product Managment team at Snowflake.
sort
Jun 10, 2026Product and Technology
Hybrid Tables Just Got Up To 8x Faster
Claire Peracchio +2
Feb 21, 2024Product and Technology
Simplify Application Development With Hybrid Tables
Phillip Coletti
Nov 1, 2023Applications
Snowday Announcements for Application Development: Snowpark Container Services, Snowflake Native Apps, Hybrid Tables and more!
Emily Dillon +3