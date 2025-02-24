Sales reps dedicate just two hours each day to active selling, according to HubSpot research. At Snowflake, our sales team found they were wasting 10 to 15 minutes searching for the right content every time they needed to answer a single question, like “Can you explain how Snowflake handles data integration from various sources?” Valuable content was scattered across different platforms, forcing employees to hop between various tools to assemble the right information. The process was often cumbersome and inefficient.

To help them cut through the noise and have more time for selling and managing relationships, Snowflake developed a chatbot — the Knowledge Assistant — that can answer crucial questions with immediate answers it gleans from our sales enablement tool, our documentation site and more than 800 customer stories from marketing, value engineering and professional services. Now if a customer asks, “Do you have any successful gen AI customer stories?” sales reps can provide a real-time answer on the call rather than promising to look into it and get back to them later.

Built on our own Cortex AI technology, the Knowledge Assistant enables quick, conversational insights to expedite any research element of the selling process. It is a centralized place where salespeople can combine their sales acumen with all of Snowflake’s resources in seconds. Salespeople can ask a general knowledge question such as “What is the value of Apache Iceberg™ tables?,” request assistance in drafting initial client pitches, run an account analysis, help with meeting preparation or create tailored client pitches — and it’s all powered by generative AI.

The Knowledge Assistant uses Cortex AI for its search power, open source LLMs for parsing the information and Streamlit to distill and present the content in an approachable way. It maintains accuracy in pulling relevant information and provides detailed support for its answers with a direct link to the source. The bot is equipped with guardrails so that if the question can’t be answered, or if it doesn’t understand the question, the chatbot will explain that it can’t provide an answer, rather than hallucinate.