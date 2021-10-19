Snowflake’s newly announced Media Data Cloud unites Snowflake’s powerful data sharing technology, the highest standards of privacy and governance, Snowflake- and partner-delivered solutions, and industry-specific data sets to help marketers, publishers, and advertising technology businesses succeed in the rapidly changing media and entertainment industry.

The Snowflake Media Data Cloud is the first collaborative network of its kind to connect brands, publishers, and technology companies across one secure platform while allowing each to control their own data environment. It will give each the ability to create their own controls, which will unlock better identity, insights, activation, and measurement across the advertising ecosystem.

Marketers and publishers are strengthening their direct consumer relationships, giving them access to more data than ever before. The Snowflake Media Data Cloud’s clean rooms allow marketers to connect data across their ecosystem while retaining the highest standards of customer data privacy and governance. This is driven by the capabilities within Snowflake’s data clean room technology, giving marketers the ability to segment and target existing customers by finding overlaps with a partner’s audience without having to move or copy the data.

Industry leaders are using Snowflake’s Media Data Cloud to power their advertising businesses, marketing execution, agency offerings, and data solutions, and to build native applications and differentiated solutions. With data clean rooms enabled by Snowflake, any brand can leverage Snowflake’s Media Data Cloud for their own customizable solution.

One of these brands is Disney Advertising Sales, which is responsible for advertising sales and integrated marketing for The Walt Disney Company’s entertainment and sports offerings through linear, digital, social, audio and ad-supported streaming businesses. Leveraging the power of the Media Data Cloud, Disney Advertising Sales has launched an innovative new clean room solution using Snowflake’s technology. Powered by their cutting edge first party data offering, Disney Select, Disney Advertising Sales’ clean room offers one point of entry to Disney’s portfolio of brands across all screens.

Through Disney Select, brands that advertise on one of Disney’s owned media properties can gain access to more than a thousand user segments built from Disney’s intelligent data set, for scalable targeting and analytics, all paired with the brand safety of Disney media properties. Thanks to Snowflake’s technology, Disney’s customers can become informed about the benefits of engaging with Disney Select’s data assets in many different ways across multiple platforms and leveraging Disney’s in-house advanced modeling capabilities for deeper insights and broader reach.

“With hundreds of campaigns under our belts, we know that not only does Disney Select deliver, but it also sets important benchmarks unique to each industry we serve,” Disney Advertising Sales’ EVP, Client Solutions and Audience Enablement, Lisa Valentino, said. “As a key strategic collaborator, Snowflake allows us to go faster while achieving our privacy standards. We’re excited to have built a clean room solution with them that allows us to broaden the way our clients can access the power of our data.”

“We are thrilled that Disney Advertising Sales has partnered with Snowflake to further power the data collaboration capabilities of Disney Select and enable innovative advertising solutions for its many clients,” Snowflake’s Global Head of Media, Entertainment, and Advertising, Bill Stratton, said.

For more information on Snowflake’s Media Data Cloud.