How FoundationDB Powers Snowflake Metadata Forward

FoundationDB is now open source. After years of in-house development, this distributed, scalable and transactional key-value store is available to all. But what you may not know is that Snowflake has been using and advancing FoundationDB since 2014, when we first adopted it as our metadata store. What’s the outcome and why should you care?

FoundationDB has proven to be extremely reliable. It is a key part of our architecture and has allowed us to build some truly amazing and differentiating features. As Snowflake has grown from a handful of customers in 2015 to more than 1000 recently, FoundationDB has continued to advance and scale with us.

Collectively, our metadata store is miniscule in size when compared to the warehoused data of our customers. The read and write patterns of our metadata are more akin to online transaction processing (OLTP) than usage patterns of an analytic data warehouse or online analytical processing system (OLAP) that is Snowflake. For these purposes our metadata store requires:

Very high frequency of tiny reads and writes at sub-millisecond latency

Support for metadata storage that significantly varies in access patterns, volume, and size

Good performance for reading small data ranges

Running Snowflake as a data warehouse-as-a-service requires high availability even during software upgrades. As a result, multiple versions of the service can be deployed at the same time. And services accessing metadata must be able to handle multiple version of metadata objects.

While selecting a metadata store, we prefer key-value stores for the simplicity and flexibility they bring to schema evolution. Also, our cloud services expect the underlying store to be ACID compliant. FoundationDB fits these requirements perfectly. It supports triple replication of data for availability and has a change-in-value notification feature called "watch".

Snowflake’s cloud services layer is composed of a collection of stateless services that manage virtual warehouses, query optimization, transactions and others, as shown in Fig. 1. To perform their tasks, these services rely on rich metadata stored in FoundationDB. For high availability, we not only triple replicate the metadata but also store it across multiple cloud availability zones. Sensitive metadata is encrypted, using our key management infrastucture.