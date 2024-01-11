Snowflake account managers need their fingers on the pulse of which workload shifts or performance optimizations could improve customer experience. Yet without an all-encompassing view of their customers, sales teams have to piece together customers’ wants and needs through duplicate CRM accounts and various BI tools and dashboards.

That’s why Snowflake is developing a natural language processing (NLP) app to equip our own sales team with a multi-dimensional view of customer accounts, including factors such as account consumption patterns, overall account health, account engagement, and trends of Snowflake feature usage.

The app’s first version is powered by an Azure-based GPT-4 trained on the table names of all of our Snowflake internal sales intelligence. The large language model (LLM) is able to learn terminology variations presented across the tables through the comment fields of the columns. So if there is a column with a record of all account managers called ACCT_MGR, we annotate its comment field with “account manager aka account executive (AE) aka sales rep” to ensure the LLM recognizes all variations.

We plan to track engagement — from the email correspondence between account managers and customer support to the list of attendee titles of any meeting. The model also takes into account which Snowflake team members were involved in the sales process from technical field experts to product executives such as our SVP of Product. The more sales interactions ingested alongside data of Snowflake consumption, the smarter it will become.

With a chatbot interface, our sales teams can dive into the specifics of any territory or account with a simple question — for example, “What are my fastest growing accounts?” One of the shifts we’re seeing with generative AI is a divide in who can benefit: people who know how to ask the right questions versus those who don’t. We don’t expect everyone to be prompt engineers, so the chatbot overlays a contextualized (via in-context learning) GPT-4-based LLM that can effectively answer the question, whether it’s worded well or not. As its own LLM layer, the chatbot will continue to grow more intuitive with time.