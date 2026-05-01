Anahita Tafvizi currently serves as Snowflake’s Chief Data & AI Officer, bringing a powerful blend of technical expertise and strategic vision to her role. Her team shapes how Snowflake builds, sells, and operates by designing the intelligence layer of the enterprise and acts as the “customer zero” for Snowflake’s own products. Anahita brings more than 20 years of experience leading data teams and driving business growth across companies including Instacart, Google, YouTube, and eBay. Before joining Snowflake, she was Vice President of Data Science and Analytics at Instacart, where she led data and analytics across the company’s four-sided marketplace, supporting marketplace efficiency, advertising growth, and IPO readiness. Beyond Snowflake, Anahita advises boards, executives, investors, and academic institutions on AI strategy and organizational transformation. She serves on the board of Candid and is an Operating Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners and is passionate about advancing diversity in leadership and using data for social good. Anahita holds her B.A. in Physics from Sharif University of Technology, and both her M.A. and Ph.D. in Physics from Harvard University.