Investing in technical documentation offers a multitude of advantages. With the upgraded Snowflake Documentation site, users can:

Quickly understand the Snowflake platform

Discover new features and capabilities

Gain confidence (and find joy) by learning how to operate Snowflake more effectively

Our customers are priority #1 in every decision we make, and technical documentation is a crucial investment for Snowflake as a product. Ensuring consistency and accuracy in the product’s usage and operation should lead to increased efficiency and productivity for our customers, the end users.

At Snowflake, we are fully dedicated to providing a world-class documentation experience to all our customers. This upgraded site is just the beginning of our investment, and we are determined to continuously improve and expand it to be your ultimate resource for all things Snowflake.