Predictions 2025: AI as Cybersecurity Tool and Target

Last year, we published an AI security framework that identifies 20 attack vectors against large language models and generative AI systems. In it, we discuss three layers of AI that can become an attack surface. We discussed the first, the core platform, in last year’s Predictions report. We noted that automation prevents misconfigurations at the production level, and developer environments become a comparatively softer target. But at this point, that infrastructure is also firming up quite well.

In the coming year, we expect to see the next layer, model operation, become a more common target. Security professionals will have to consider how the model is initially trained and how it incorporates new data in production. We’ll have to look at the lifecycle of the entire model, as well as the lifecycle of the data it’s fed. Security teams will have to standardize their approaches to new AI technologies to make sure they’re as secure as their general enterprise infrastructure.

A third layer of attack, which we expect to increase further down the line, is directly interacting with the AI to trick it into disclosing sensitive data that perhaps should not have been incorporated into the model. That’s why we see the emerging practice of data security posture management, which seeks to provide better visibility into the location, uses and security of data throughout an enterprise.