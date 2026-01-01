Product Category
Snowflake for Transactions
Unify transactions, analytics and AI on one enterprise-ready platform. Build everything from demanding apps to real-time AI agents without complex data movement.
Replace database sprawl with a unified architecture
Stop managing fragmented silos. Unite all your data on one powerful platform for apps, insights and AI.
Eliminate expensive, brittle pipelines
Cut out costly ETL. Connect transactional and analytical data to power fresh insights and responsive experiences.
Secure and scale trusted AI
Make AI more secure and reliable by removing risky data movement and maintaining a single security perimeter.
PRODUCTION-READY POSTGRES
Connect Postgres data with your analytics in seconds
Migrate Postgres apps with zero code changes.
Deliver world-class price-performance for demanding apps and AI.
Ensure resilience with a 99.95% uptime SLA, high availability and 10 days of free continuous backups.
Protect data with self-managed keys and private network connectivity.
STREAMLINED HYBRID WORKLOADS
Combine transactional and analytical data using one SQL statement
- Join transactional data in Unistore with historical data in Snowflake in one step.
Retire separate databases and complex ETL jobs.
Keep app and workflow state synced with analytics for up-to-date reports and dashboards.
Get one governance model, one security layer and one source of truth for all your data.
“SimCorp's core apps require thousands of updates per minute, managing complex workflow states and applying fine-grained locking. Snowflake Postgres handles this high transaction volume easily.”
Mike Willett
Senior Principal, Head of Data Platform, SimCorp
- 10x Faster disk operations compared to SimCorp’s previous Postgres solution
“Hybrid Tables just made everything much simpler for us. We reduced our architectural footprint, centralized our data on one platform and accomplished jobs that were previously unachievable.”
Ron Stiffler
Chief Architect, MarketWise
- 50% Less infrastructure and development for data ingestion
Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today
- $400 in free credits
- Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
- Enable your most critical data workloads
Unify transactions and analytics on a single platformLearn how Snowflake is demolishing data silos with Postgres and Unistore.
Get started with Snowflake PostgresSpin up a Postgres instance, connect to it and create sample data and queries.
SNOWFLAKE TRANSACTIONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Find answers to the most common questions about Snowflake Transactions.
Snowflake Transactions is a product category that unifies transactional, analytical and AI workloads on a single, enterprise-ready platform. It combines Snowflake Postgres for apps and AI agents that require Postgres compatibility with Snowflake Unistore for transactional use cases requiring deep Snowflake integration. These offerings eliminate the need to manage fragmented data silos and complex data movement.
By collapsing the divide between these workloads, you remove the architectural tax of data silos. Your apps, analytics and AI run in sync, providing your systems immediate access to fresh context without the lag or cost of moving data.
Use Snowflake Postgres as the operational store for your apps and AI, and to easily lift and shift your existing Postgres apps to the Snowflake platform. Use Unistore for use cases requiring deep integration with Snowflake’s data governance and analytics capabilities, such as keeping track of app and workflow state or serving real-time data.
Snowflake Transactions is ideal for real-time AI. By running your AI on the same enterprise-ready platform that connects your analytics and production data, wherever it lives, you give AI immediate access to fresh context without the lag, costs or risks of complex data movement. This allows you to ground AI in reality and reduce hallucinations caused by stale data.