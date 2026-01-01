Skip to content

EXPEDITION 2026

November 3-6. Embark on your agentic transformation with deep technical workshops and curated executive sessions.

Register free

Product Category

Snowflake for Transactions

Unify transactions, analytics and AI on one enterprise-ready platform. Build everything from demanding apps to real-time AI agents without complex data movement.

access the demo
Snowflake and Postgres logos
BLOG

Snowflake Postgres is now generally available

Snowflake Postgres brings the world’s most popular database to Snowflake.¹
All Your Data

Replace database sprawl with a unified architecture

Stop managing fragmented silos. Unite all your data on one powerful platform for apps, insights and AI.

Eliminate Complexity

Eliminate expensive, brittle pipelines

Cut out costly ETL. Connect transactional and analytical data to power fresh insights and responsive experiences.

Secure and scale trusted AI

Make AI more secure and reliable by removing risky data movement and maintaining a single security perimeter.

benefits

One platform, no pipeline tax

End the era of fragmented data. With Snowflake Postgres and Unistore, get trusted, real-time transactional data to power apps, insights and AI on one platform.

PRODUCTION-READY POSTGRES

Connect Postgres data with your analytics in seconds

  • Migrate Postgres apps with zero code changes. 

  • Deliver world-class price-performance for demanding apps and AI.

  • Ensure resilience with a 99.95% uptime SLA, high availability and 10 days of free continuous backups.

  • Protect data with self-managed keys and private network connectivity.

Explore Snowflake Postgres
postgres product screenshots
unistore diagram

STREAMLINED HYBRID WORKLOADS

Combine transactional and analytical data using one SQL statement

  • Join transactional data in Unistore with historical data in Snowflake in one step. 

  • Retire separate databases and complex ETL jobs.

  • Keep app and workflow state synced with analytics for up-to-date reports and dashboards. 

  • Get one governance model, one security layer and one source of truth for all your data.

Explore Unistore

Financial Services

“SimCorp's core apps require thousands of updates per minute, managing complex workflow states and applying fine-grained locking. Snowflake Postgres handles this high transaction volume easily.”

Mike Willett
Senior Principal, Head of Data Platform, SimCorp

  • 10x Faster disk operations compared to SimCorp’s previous Postgres solution
Read the case study
two financial services workers

Financial Services

“Hybrid Tables just made everything much simpler for us. We reduced our architectural footprint, centralized our data on one platform and accomplished jobs that were previously unachievable.”

Ron Stiffler
Chief Architect, MarketWise

  • 50% Less infrastructure and development for data ingestion
Read the case study
Business man smiling while looking at a computer

Get Started

Take the next stepwith Snowflake

Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today

  • $400 in free credits
  • Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
  • Enable your most critical data workloads
Start for free

SNOWFLAKE TRANSACTIONS

Frequently Asked Questions

Find answers to the most common questions about Snowflake Transactions.

Snowflake Transactions is a product category that unifies transactional, analytical and AI workloads on a single, enterprise-ready platform. It combines Snowflake Postgres for apps and AI agents that require Postgres compatibility with Snowflake Unistore for transactional use cases requiring deep Snowflake integration. These offerings eliminate the need to manage fragmented data silos and complex data movement.

By collapsing the divide between these workloads, you remove the architectural tax of data silos. Your apps, analytics and AI run in sync, providing your systems immediate access to fresh context without the lag or cost of moving data.

Use Snowflake Postgres as the operational store for your apps and AI, and to easily lift and shift your existing Postgres apps to the Snowflake platform. Use Unistore for use cases requiring deep integration with Snowflake’s data governance and analytics capabilities, such as keeping track of app and workflow state or serving real-time data.

Snowflake Transactions is ideal for real-time AI. By running your AI on the same enterprise-ready platform that connects your analytics and production data, wherever it lives, you give AI immediate access to fresh context without the lag, costs or risks of complex data movement. This allows you to ground AI in reality and reduce hallucinations caused by stale data.

Where Data Does More

Start for free
Watch a demo