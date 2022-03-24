Sales Compensation in a Consumption Pricing World

Today’s organizations want stronger alignment between the cost of SaaS solutions and the value derived from these products. As a result, many software companies are looking at adopting consumption-based pricing models as an alternative to subscription models.

With consumption-based models, customers only pay for what they use, and usage is tied directly to the value customers derive.

Of course, consumption means software companies don’t experience revenue until customers use the solution. Unlike subscription models, consumption revenue is earned through usage rather than generated from bookings and renewals.

This begs the question: How do you best align your sales team to the way the customer derives value from your product?

The answer is to take a fresh approach to compensation that accounts for the new role that sales reps play. You must incentivize sales reps to think about usage and how each customer can uncover more value by using your solution. Pay should be based on the value that a sales rep helps a customer realize by using your solution, which can be measured by customer consumption as well as more traditional measures.

About three years ago, Snowflake started to incorporate a consumption element into sales compensation, which proved to be both disruptive (as expected) and strategic (as hoped). Throughout the process, we’ve learned a lot, made adjustments and improvements, and continue to improve alignment between customer value, Snowflake’s strategic objectives, and the seller’s role. Here are some of the benefits, learnings, and best practices we’ve discovered.