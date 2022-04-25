Support Multiple Data Modeling Approaches with Snowflake

PLEASE NOTE: This post was originally published in 2019. It has been updated to reflect currently available products, features, and functionality.

Since I joined Snowflake, I have been asked multiple times what data warehouse modeling approach Snowflake best supports. Well, the cool thing is that Snowflake supports multiple data modeling approaches equally.

Turns out we have a few customers who have existing data warehouses built using a particular approach known as the Data Vault modeling approach, and they have decided to move into Snowflake.

So the conversation often goes like this:

Customer: “Can you do Data Vault on Snowflake?”

Me: “Yes, you can! Why do you ask?”

Customer: “Well, your name is Snowflake so we thought that might mean you only support Snowflake-type schemas.”

Me: “Well, yes, I can understand your confusion in that case, but the name has nothing to do with data warehouse design really. In fact, we support any type of relational design, including Data Vault.”