Using OAuth 2.0 with Snowflake

OAuth 2.0 is an industry-standard protocol for securing the authorization of web APIs. It is a mechanism for allowing users to grant web services, third parties, or applications (e.g. a BI tool) access to their data. Because Snowflake is a cloud-built web service, it uses internet protocols for both network communication and security. OAuth is a natural fit for such services and enables support for user-centric access controls and token persistence options regardless of whether the user is present or a connection is made in the background on behalf of the user.

Prior to OAuth support in Snowflake, third-party services and applications needed to store user credentials in order to access Snowflake on a user’s behalf. This requirement often resulted in scenarios in which customers would configure applications with a generic, shared, or system user, and then grant roles and resources to that user. This process resulted in weakened security from both a credentials and role-based access control (RBAC) point of view because the rights of the generic user governed data access. Furthermore, it was difficult to accurately audit activity, because all activity was tied to that single user.

With OAuth as implemented by Snowflake, a client no longer needs to know or store database credentials because a token is used for all processes and actions that access Snowflake. Access tokens are issued tied to a user and the tokens are fixed to a role that has resources and privileges granted to it. Administrators can view these grants and revoke access to them at any point, thereby cutting off access immediately without changing anything specific to the user in Snowflake.