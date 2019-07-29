Data Modeling in the Age of JSON and Schema-on-Read

Schema-on-Read first rose to popularity among software developers, because it shortened the delivery time for working applications. Schema-on-Read allows applications to store data in semi-structured formats such as JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) and to rapidly iterate on it without breaking the database behind the applications. This was a boon to software developers, but it posed a challenge for the data scientists and data warehouse users who wanted to create reports from the data or analyze it.

As flexible and fast as Schema-on-Read is, it also requires that data be transformed into an understandable relational model of some kind in order to allow business users to make sense of it. As it turns out, semi-structured data can be transformed into a relational model by applying data modeling best practices.

With JSON documents, it is relatively easy to identify the elements needed to create a relational database within them, including key:value pairs, nested keys, and arrays. A data warehouse architect need only be familiar with the notation of these document types in order to discern their structure and develop a model that can be queried within a data warehouse. Using the same principles of data design, semi-structured data such as JSON can be transformed into any model: third normal form (3NF), a star schema, or Data Vault.

By examining the content and forms within these semi-structured documents, a data modeler can transform them into actionable, useful data sets that businesses can leverage to generate value. Doing so is worth the effort: Getting a handle on how to treat semi-structured data will greatly increase the amount and types of data available to the business, such as mobile application data or consumer sentiment data, because social media data such as tweets and hashtags are typically semi-structured. Businesses can use this data to inform business decisions, optimize processes, and create a competitive advantage.

Regardless of the data model the business chooses and the tools it employs to implement the model, the goal remains the same: an actionable model that can be queried, understood, and used to derive business value from an ever-increasing stream of data.