Saving Time & Space: Simplifying DevOps with Fast Cloning

As I have written before, I think our fast cloning feature is pretty cool. Not only is it very fast (as in it took me barely a minute to clone a 2TB database!), it allows you to have multiple copies of your data without the additional cost of storage usually associated with replicating data.

That is all well and good, but out in the real world, folks want to see lots of examples on how to make good use of this feature. A common question from customers is how to utilize the Snowflake fast clone feature to support DevOps. Specifically, can it be used to support a promotion process from development to integration/testing to production?

The answer is yes! Following are a few examples of how that might work.