As with every new sales model, fresh challenges exist around buying and using a consumption solution. So, here's what to look for in a vendor to confirm they offer true, usage-based pricing.

Your account team is invested in your success. Vendors with a usage-based model will inspire account teams by including two main components in their sales contract: one is sales and new business, and the other is consumption (or revenue). The latter keeps incentives aligned with you, the customer.

You’ll notice the difference immediately. Account teams will treat the sale as the beginning of a long-term relationship. They will be curious and work hard to understand your business and your needs. That’s because the account team will be rewarded when 1) you begin to consume the SaaS solution, and 2) you sign a second or third agreement because you’ve experienced real value, recognize that it’s a great relationship, and are even more committed to using the product or service.

Try-before-you-buy. As a prospective customer, you want to be educated on the benefits of consumption. I’m a firm believer in the “show, don’t tell” approach to demonstrating value, which is why I recommend customers first run a realistic data workload with the SaaS product in their environment before buying. This hands-on experience provides you with a better sense for what a solution can do for your business.

Your contract with the vendor should reflect a price per unit of data storage and compute by estimating this in advance. Of course, you’ll only be charged for what is actually used, but the benefit lies in locking in a better rate through this early estimation.

The SaaS provider educates your finance team. Historically, customers buy fixed-resource products with a fixed amount at a fixed price. And, if more resources are needed, it’s a purposeful event that can be budgeted for in advance.



Usage-based consumption requires a mindset shift by finance teams. While the consumption model is advantageous for the customer because there’s no financial waste (you only pay for what you use), this reality requires budgets to be variable rather than fixed, and expenditures become operating expenses (opex) rather than capital expenses (capex). Your SaaS provider should help with this education, if needed.

Contracts and consumption. Hand-in-hand with the financial mindset shift is a new way of thinking about how contracts are made. The consumption model eliminates worst-case scenario selling, where you pay more year-round to account for your heaviest product usage, which may only be a few days a month or quarter.

That also means the barrier to entry is much lower, and you don’t need to be exact around your business forecast. The solution is elastic and can react as needed. Therefore, if you decide to underbuy and stick to a lower-commitment contract, that’s perfectly fine. If you run through the units and associated pricing you’ve agreed to in your contract, it’s easy to buy on-demand or update the contract. Understanding the tradeoffs of different contract approaches will help you make the right decision for your business.

No customer success team. With the usage-based model, the account team stays engaged post-sale to make sure you are consuming and getting value out of that consumption. Your account team should be excited about helping you solve real-world problems and discovering new use cases. It’s all about making you successful by building the right team around you from the get-go.

At the same time, you should consider investing in the vendor’s professional services and training offerings once you become a customer. They can be invaluable in helping you get the most out of their SaaS solution and getting data workloads into production.

Forecasting your usage is tied to data. With a consumption model, every SaaS customer is unique. There’s no easy way for the vendor to tell you exactly how much of the service you’re going to use over time, as outcomes will vary depending on your use cases and workloads.

However, data is the saving grace. Any usage-based vendor should use data and data science to make sure you understand your current consumption and help forecast your future usage. Once you’re in production, your account team can work with you to analyze your usage patterns and properly scope additional workloads or projects.