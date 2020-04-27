Modeling SAP Data in Snowflake (Part 2)

As a platform, Snowflake supports your data modeling technique of choice including Data Vault, Kimball dimensional modeling, Inmon, some combination of techniques, or whatever you choose to build on your own. In Part 1 of this two-part post, we explain how to work with SAP data in Snowflake Cloud Data Platform as part of an ELT workflow.

After HVR has replicated the data out of SAP into Snowflake (which is typically the most challenging part of working with SAP data), you can work with and model the data in any way you prefer. Here in Part 2, we describe how to transform the replicated data into a star schema using views that encapsulate the business logic required. When these views have been created, they can be directly queried by BI tools or materialized into tables that can be queried.

The following procedure uses a very simple table, MARA (General Material Data), but the concepts apply to any table being replicated from SAP into Snowflake. At the end of the blog you’ll see a screenshot of a simple SAP Sales and Distribution (SAP SD) data mart.

Below is a high-level architecture of the process: