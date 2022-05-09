PLEASE NOTE: This post was originally published in 2020. It has been updated to reflect currently available products, features, and/or functionality.

The Data Vault methodology can be applied to almost any data store and populated by almost any ETL or ELT data integration tool. As former Snowflake Chief Technical Evangelist Kent Graziano mentions in one of his many blog posts, “DV (Data Vault) was developed specifically to address agility, flexibility, and scalability issues found in the other mainstream data modeling approaches used in the data warehousing space.” In other words, it enables you to build a scalable data warehouse that can incorporate disparate data sources over time. Traditional data warehousing typically requires refactoring to integrate new sources, but when implemented correctly, Data Vault 2.0 requires no refactoring.

Successfully implementing a Data Vault solution requires skilled resources and traditionally entails a lot of manual effort to define the Data Vault pipeline and create ETL (or ELT) code from scratch. The entire process can take months or even years, and it is often riddled with errors, slowing down the data pipeline. Automating design changes and the code to process data movement ensures organizations can accelerate development and deployment in a timely and cost-effective manner, speeding the time to value of the data.

Snowflake’s Data Cloud contains all the necessary components for building, populating and managing Data Vault 2.0 solutions. erwin® by Quest® Data Vault Automation models, maps, and automates the creation, population, and maintenance of Data Vault solutions on Snowflake. The combination of Snowflake and erwin provides an end-to-end solution for a governed Data Vault with powerful performance.

Quest (the company behind erwin by Quest) and Snowflake formed a partnership to collaborate on developing and deploying an enterprise data platform within Snowflake using erwin data modeling, data governance, and automation tools. With that partnership, Quest has been able to create the automation necessary to build out a Data Vault architecture using the features and functionality of Snowflake.