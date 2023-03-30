“The features you use influence more than everything else the result. No algorithm alone, to my knowledge, can supplement the information gain given by correct feature engineering” —Luca Massaron, Data Scientist

Snowflake continues to set the standard for data in the cloud by removing the need to perform maintenance tasks on your data platform and giving you the freedom to choose your data model methodology for the cloud.

A 2016 data science report from data enrichment platform CrowdFlower found that data scientists spend around 80% of their time in data preparation (collecting, cleaning, and organizing of data) before they can even begin to build machine learning (ML) models to deliver business value. Collecting, cleaning, and organizing data into a coherent form for business users to consume are all standard data modeling and data engineering tasks for loading a data warehouse. Just as a dimensional data model will transform data for human consumption, ML models need raw data transformed for ML model consumption through a process called “feature engineering.” It’s a vital step when building ML models in order to ensure that the data is in a good shape for the model to be successful and for it to perform efficiently once its’ deployed.

Data Vault explicitly defines a set of standards called “hard rules” to automate data extraction, cleaning, and modeling into raw vault tables. Data Vault’s “soft rules” are those auditable transformations that use raw (and other business vault) data artifacts whose outcomes are loaded into a business vault based on the same business entity and unit of work as raw vault. Data Vault as a practice does not stipulate how you transform your data, only that you follow the same standards to populate business vault link and satellite tables as you would to populate raw vault link and satellite tables.

In this blog post we will use what we have learned in this Data Vault blog series to support the data preparation requirements for ML on Snowflake, using Data Vault patterns for modeling and automation.

A reminder of the Data Vault table types: