Snowflake Versus Query Engines

The pricing for query engine services typically is around $5 per TB of data scanned for compute resources and from $20 to $25 per TB, per month uncompressed, for storage resources.

Snowflake charges by the second for compute resources, with one minute of compute as the minimum time granularity and $.00056 per second thereafter as the beginning price point with a Snowflake Standard Edition sized to an XSmall. Storage costs for Snowflake run $23 per TB per month (compressed) with an annual commitment and $40 per TB per month (compressed) on a month-to-month basis.

To complete a query, Snowflake and most query engines scan data by columns from a table, which is more performant for analytic workloads compared to scanning by rows as is typical for transactional databases.

In addition, by utilizing data pruning, Snowflake scans only the data needed from any column to complete a query. Data pruning, along with storage compression, speeds up queries and drives down the cost of ownership compared to any platform alternative that does not employ data pruning and compression. Conservatively estimating a compression ratio of 4:1 for Snowflake, a 5-TB uncompressed database will cost as little as $28.75 per month with Snowflake compared to $100 per month with a query engine that operates with uncompressed storage.