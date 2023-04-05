Modernizing Data Warehousing with Snowflake and Hybrid Data Vault

Two different data modeling approaches—dimensional data modeling and Data Vault—each have their own pros and cons. But by using a hybrid approach, you can have the best of both worlds.

Modernizing a data warehouse with Snowflake Data Cloud is a smart investment that can provide significant benefits to businesses of all sizes, today more than ever as data models become ever more complex.

With Snowflake’s support for multiple data models such as dimensional data modeling and Data Vault, as well as support for a variety of data types including semi-structured and unstructured data, organizations can accommodate a variety of sources to support their different business use cases. Snowflake’s ability to handle structured and unstructured data allows companies to analyze diverse data sets, such as social media feeds, sensor data, and customer feedback, alongside traditional transactional data.

Traditionally, the dimensional data modeling approach is used to build complex data warehouses, while Data Vaults are used in data warehouses to offer long-term historical data storage while modeling. A hybrid approach can deliver benefits by overcoming the shortfalls of the two approaches.