A key benefit of the Snowflake Data Cloud is the elimination of data silos. Fundamental to this outcome is the ability of customers to operate and collaborate globally. To support this, the Data Cloud was designed to provide customers with the same product experience—including security and governance capabilities — across multiple cloud regions with the three major cloud providers: AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

To optimally support global customers’ evolving data residency and sovereignty needs at the same time, Snowflake is committed to expanding our regional implementations with our public cloud partners. Next fiscal year (Feb. 1, 2024-Jan 31, 2025) in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, Snowflake plans to be online with two new cloud regions: AWS Zurich and GCP Dammam (Saudi Arabia).

Snowflake’s planned expansion of EMEA deployments seeks to meet increasing regional customer demand for Snowflake’s Data Cloud, and enable local enterprises to maintain proximity to their data while enabling compliance with regional data regulations.