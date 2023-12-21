Patch is designed for data and application teams who want to move beyond low-level pipelines and modeling to drive revenue impact by using their data to power high-value, customer-facing features. We allow teams to:

Developer experience : Data is queryable over generated GraphQL APIs or native language-generated clients called “data packages.” These interfaces are designed to make using Snowflake data in production as easy as importing a code library. No ETL, no boilerplate database driver code, no raw SQL queries. No networking or authentication boilerplate. Simply import and write code.

: Data is queryable over generated GraphQL APIs or native language-generated clients called “data packages.” These interfaces are designed to make using Snowflake data in production as easy as importing a code library. No ETL, no boilerplate database driver code, no raw SQL queries. No networking or authentication boilerplate. Simply import and write code. Read replicas with a twist: Data packages are essentially read replicas over Snowflake that allow the developer to change the query engine. This means developers can run aggregations, searches and point reads on Snowflake data with the performance and reliability of a highly tuned cache, but with only two minutes of setup.

Data packages are essentially read replicas over Snowflake that allow the developer to change the query engine. This means developers can run aggregations, searches and point reads on Snowflake data with the performance and reliability of a highly tuned cache, but with only two minutes of setup. Performance: The highly optimized query engine provides sub-30ms latency on multi-million row aggregations and sub-10ms point reads.

The highly optimized query engine provides sub-30ms latency on multi-million row aggregations and sub-10ms point reads. Schema evolution: One of the most common reasons apps break when using data sourced from analytics teams is an upstream schema change. This is unacceptable for production apps, so we drew inspiration from package managers like npm and PyPI to offer data engineers a way to evolve schemas and provide software devs with a familiar upgrade workflow.

How has Snowflake enabled you to push the envelope in your line of business?

Snowflake’s ecosystem is unmatched. Snowflake Marketplace in particular makes it easy for us to develop and distribute demo apps that appeal to various industries.

Snowflake’s ambition also attracts forward-looking customers. These teams are looking to unlock more value from their data, which includes customer-facing products, online back-end services and data monetization revenue streams that rely on data living in Snowflake.

When you were implementing Snowflake, how did you decide whether to use a managed, hybrid or connected architecture?

We decided to use a connected architecture because it allows us to unlock the value of the customer’s data by integrating it into their production stack.

We constantly hear that data engineers have developed a real command for the Snowflake platform, especially when it comes to unlocking insights. But application engineers are not as familiar and have distinct development tools and workflows. A connected architecture allows us to bridge that gap and help app developers see the immense, latent potential of Snowflake data.

What's the most valuable piece of advice you got about how to run a startup?

One of our advisors told us that “to build a category-defining company, you have to identify your villain and state your mission.” For too long, application engineers have waited on data infrastructure teams to set up new pipelines and specialized databases for each new use case. That low-level engineering work is our villain. Data packages empower application engineers to build performant and scalable applications over data sets of any shape and size, no matter where they are stored.

If you had a chance to go back to the early days of your startup and do something differently, what would you change?

I wish we had leaned into Snowflake earlier. The feedback we’ve gotten from the team, the ability to explore customer opportunities, and the platform itself has opened a lot of doors.