A Data-Agenda at Davos: Promoting the Promise of AI

On Wednesday, Snowflake participated in the Swedish Lunch, the largest affiliated event in Davos during the World Economic Forum (WEF). Fortunately, the “lunch” actually spanned breakfast, a pre-lunch reception, lunch, and then discussion panels and networking into the late afternoon — a full day to promote the Swedish values of sustainability, equality, innovation and inclusive growth, all prerequisites to this year’s theme of Peace and Security.

The three panels were introduced by the Swedish Minister for International Development, Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Johan Forssell, who ended his remarks with a call to build better resilience against crisis through more cooperation — a tearing down of trade barriers for goods, services and data flows. Yes, data flows!

The panel on Peace, Security and the Polycrisis addressed the interconnectedness of many of today’s global crises. It may be common knowledge that economic growth preserves stability, but I had no idea that the physiological effects of pollution could impact something like unpremeditated crime. I had to look that one up and, in fact, there is research that suggests that air pollution is correlated to violent crime. The world we live in is complex and requires that we rethink our definitions of security and the path to peace. The two are like the chicken and the egg; which comes first? But the key to understanding lies in looking more broadly at the diverse threats to security — national security, ecological security and human security. For example, climate change leads to an ecological crisis, which can lead to food insecurity, one of the principal elements of human insecurity, and potentially to war.

A second panel focused specifically on Human Security at the Crossroads of these multiple dimensions, like the example of food insecurity. A panelist, the CEO of a nonprofit committed to children’s empowerment through education, explained the role education plays in human security. Once again, it’s complex. Proper nutrition is a requirement for education and economic development. An underdeveloped brain cannot fulfill its potential. Without nutrition, a child may never get out of poverty. This interconnectedness makes solutions hard to find.