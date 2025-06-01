Each year, I’m genuinely inspired as I reflect on the incredible impact of our Snowflake Partner Network (SPN). It’s an honor to celebrate the dedication and innovation our partners demonstrate through the Snowflake Partner Awards. Together, we’re not just driving customer success—we’re building a vibrant, ever-growing connected ecosystem around the AI Data Cloud. Thank you, to all of our partners, for being such an essential part of this journey.

In the midst of this year’s Snowflake Summit, we announced the 2025 Snowflake Partner Awards, celebrating 33 partners globally whose innovation, execution, and customer focus stood out. Our partners are playing a central role in shaping how data, AI, and applications create business value today—and inspire our joint customers to build for tomorrow.

Our collaboration with our partners helps our joint customers take advantage of their data to drive business value. Our partners’ technical knowledge and industry experience help advance digital initiatives, and we’re proud to recognize their relentless commitment to doing more with data. We look forward to continuing our joint innovation to develop practical solutions for our customers.

This year, a cross-functional panel evaluated partners using data-driven criteria to assess their impact on pipeline generation, innovation, and customer success. The awards acknowledge partners across various industries and regions, emphasizing their essential role in Snowflake's growth and driving Snowflake AI Data Cloud adoption globally. Snowflake Summit 2025 offers a platform to further explore how these partnerships drive innovation in the data and AI landscape. Join the Snowflake Partner Network to be part of this transformative journey.