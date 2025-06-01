Recognizing Customer-Focused Innovation at Snowflake Summit: Announcing the 2025 Partner Award Winners
Each year, I’m genuinely inspired as I reflect on the incredible impact of our Snowflake Partner Network (SPN). It’s an honor to celebrate the dedication and innovation our partners demonstrate through the Snowflake Partner Awards. Together, we’re not just driving customer success—we’re building a vibrant, ever-growing connected ecosystem around the AI Data Cloud. Thank you, to all of our partners, for being such an essential part of this journey.
In the midst of this year’s Snowflake Summit, we announced the 2025 Snowflake Partner Awards, celebrating 33 partners globally whose innovation, execution, and customer focus stood out. Our partners are playing a central role in shaping how data, AI, and applications create business value today—and inspire our joint customers to build for tomorrow.
Our collaboration with our partners helps our joint customers take advantage of their data to drive business value. Our partners’ technical knowledge and industry experience help advance digital initiatives, and we’re proud to recognize their relentless commitment to doing more with data. We look forward to continuing our joint innovation to develop practical solutions for our customers.
This year, a cross-functional panel evaluated partners using data-driven criteria to assess their impact on pipeline generation, innovation, and customer success. The awards acknowledge partners across various industries and regions, emphasizing their essential role in Snowflake's growth and driving Snowflake AI Data Cloud adoption globally. Snowflake Summit 2025 offers a platform to further explore how these partnerships drive innovation in the data and AI landscape. Join the Snowflake Partner Network to be part of this transformative journey.
Here are the 2025 winners by category:
Data Cloud Services Partners:
GLOBAL Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: Cognizant
GLOBAL Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: Kipi.ai
GLOBAL Data Cloud Services AI Partner of the Year: Slalom
AMERICAS Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: phData
AMERICAS Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: BlueCloud
AMERICAS Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year: Spaulding Ridge
EMEA Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: Capgemini
EMEA Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: b.telligent
EMEA Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year: In516ht
APJ Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: NTT Data
APJ Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: Accenture
APJ Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year: MegazoneCloud
Industry Data Cloud Services Partners:
FINANCIAL SERVICES Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: EY
RETAIL & CPG Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Tredence
MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: EY
HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Hakkoda, an IBM Company
MARKETERS & ADVERTISERS Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Accenture
MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIALS Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: LTIMindtree
TELECOM Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: NTT Data
PUBLIC SECTOR Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Deloitte
Data Cloud Products Partners:
AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Dataiku
DATA INTEGRATION Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Qlik
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Sigma
DATA GOVERNANCE Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Atlan
DATA SECURITY Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Securonix
OBSERVABILITY Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: DataOps.live
MONETIZATION Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: dbt Labs
STARTUP PROGRAM Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: LandingAI
APPS & COLLAB Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Observe, Inc.
Industry Data Cloud Products Partners:
FINANCIAL SERVICES Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: S&P Global
RETAIL & CONSUMER GOODS Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Blue Yonder
MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: The Trade Desk
HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: IQVIA
MARKETERS & ADVERTISERS Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Hightouch
MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIALS Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Yes Energy
PUBLIC SECTOR Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: PowerSchool
Congratulations to the 2025 partner award winners! Thank you for your ongoing partnership and innovation. Enroll in the Snowflake Partner Network to become a part of a fast-growing data ecosystem, and check out all of our event partners at Snowflake Summit.