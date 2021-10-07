Choosing Primary and Secondary Regions in Snowflake for Business Continuity

Natural disaster. Errant code. Regional downtime. In the event of such disruptions, it can be crucial to have a secondary region for recovery to ensure business continuity and data durability.

Snowflake Database Replication enables customers to replicate databases and keep them synchronized across multiple accounts in different regions and for different cloud providers. Customers can synchronize changes to a secondary region or cloud provider, ensuring data durability and availability at all times. Snowflake Database Failover comes into play in the event of a massive outage that disrupts the cloud services in a given region or for a specific cloud provider; it allows customers to fail over databases to an available region or cloud provider to continue business operations.