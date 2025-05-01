Data providers want their data available to their customers, no matter where in the world or on which cloud service provider the customer is located. However, egress costs can contribute up to 70% of total data transfer costs. Providers have historically had to balance the desire to increase the availability of their data to any relevant Snowflake regions with the need to manage egress costs. With Snowflake Egress Cost Optimizer (ECO), customers no longer need to pay egress costs to share the same data to additional cloud regions (after the first egress). ECO provides cost-efficient data sharing across any Snowflake region or cloud on AWS, GCP and Azure by intelligently routing data, with potential savings up to 96% in egress costs (assuming replication from AWS US West to all Snowflake Commercial and Gov regions). With the advantage of reduced data transfer cost and overall cost of ownership, Snowflake data providers can now reach consumers around the world without worrying about which Snowflake cloud region they’re in.

Overview

One of the top reasons providers limit the availability of their data across cloud regions is the egress costs. For customers who are transferring the same data sets from one region to others, egress costs are repetitive and prohibitive to expanding availability. This results in content that is available to customers only in certain Snowflake regions.

Egress Cost Optimizer uses an intelligent algorithm to understand Snowflake listing setups for data transfer, such as consumer regions and underlying cloud providers, and automatically delivers the most cost-efficient path to transfer data. Egress Cost Optimizer does not impact any of the existing security, features and performance commitments of listings, such as support for data encryption in transit and rest through Snowflake Tri-Secret Secure (TSS), or existing Cross-Cloud Auto Fulfillment features (for example, object-level replication, listing-schedule-based data refresh and listing refresh history). There is no impact to query latency by using Egress Cost Optimizer. See more details on how Egress Cost Optimizer works here.