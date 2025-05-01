Data Driver of the Year

The Data Driver of the Year award, our highest honor, celebrates large organizations that exemplify what it means to be data-centric. These pioneering companies showcase the impact of a well-defined data strategy in accelerating the delivery of key business capabilities, driving transformative change across the enterprise and enhancing customer experiences.

Winners:

North America: Colgate-Palmolive

Europe, Middle East and Africa: Roche

Asia Pacific and Japan: NTT Docomo, Inc.

AI Innovator

This award category recognizes an organization that has shown speed and agility in adapting to the fast-moving innovations in AI, implementing a production use case that is driving clear business impact.

Winners:

North America: Alberta Health Services

Europe, Middle East and Africa: Siemens

Asia Pacific and Japan: Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Innovation in Data Analytics

This category recognizes an organization that maximizes the value of its data assets, breaks down data silos and derives clear business insights to power its success.

Winners:

North America: Freeport-McMoRan

Europe, Middle East and Africa: CMA CGM

Asia Pacific and Japan: Lotte Shopping

Data Collaboration

This category recognizes an organization that leverages data and app sharing to generate business outcomes more quickly and securely, using data that may have been previously inaccessible and collaborating across an organization, its ecosystem and the world at large.

Winners:

North America: Exiger

Europe, Middle East and Africa: Hoist Finance

Asia Pacific and Japan: PT Telekomunikasi Selular

Data for Good

This category recognizes an organization that uses data and AI meaningfully to solve humanitarian issues or drive social impact, such as improving health outcomes, protecting human rights, promoting sustainability, improving education or reducing environmental impact.

Winners:

North America: Prologis

Europe, Middle East and Africa: AstraZeneca

Asia Pacific and Japan: Grow Indigo

Data Executive of the Year

This award category recognizes a senior leader pioneering a clearly defined data and AI strategy within their organization, demonstrating both leadership and agility in adapting to the fast-moving innovations in data and AI.

Winners:

North America: David Haney, Cambia Health Solutions

Europe, Middle East and Africa: Naveed Memon, Emirates

Asia Pacific and Japan: Sami Uddin Ahmad, XLSmart

Data Hero of the Year

This category recognizes an individual within an organization who has acted as a technology trailblazer, pioneering the use of data and AI as a strategic resource.

Winners:

North America: John Gajewski, dentsu

Europe, Middle East and Africa: Florian Jell, Allianz

Asia Pacific and Japan: Jaemyoun Lee, NEXON

A huge congratulations to the 2025 award winners on your well-deserved recognition!

Learn more about the annual Data Drivers Awards program on Snowflake.com. We look forward to reading your innovation story when nominations for next year’s awards open in February 2026.