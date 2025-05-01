Celebrating Innovation and Excellence: Announcing Snowflake's 2025 Data Drivers Award Winners
Snowflake announced the global winners of the seventh annual Data Drivers Awards, the premier data awards that honor Snowflake customers leading their organizations and transforming their industries with the AI Data Cloud.
Benoit Dageville, Snowflake’s Co-Founder and President of Products, says, “Snowflake’s Data Drivers Awards celebrate the ‘best of the best.’ Each of the award winners has established themselves as a leader in their respective industries, driving excellence and innovation through a thoughtful data and AI strategy. Reading through all of the nominations continues to inspire all of us at Snowflake, as we enable organizations to do more with their data.”
"The caliber of this year's Snowflake Data Drivers underscores the transformative potential of data in the hands of visionary leaders,” says Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “These awardees are at the forefront, leveraging Snowflake to propel their businesses forward with enterprise AI, innovative applications and data-driven products that are setting new standards for the future."
There are seven total categories of awards, with one honoree per region:
Data Driver of the Year
The Data Driver of the Year award, our highest honor, celebrates large organizations that exemplify what it means to be data-centric. These pioneering companies showcase the impact of a well-defined data strategy in accelerating the delivery of key business capabilities, driving transformative change across the enterprise and enhancing customer experiences.
Winners:
North America: Colgate-Palmolive
Europe, Middle East and Africa: Roche
Asia Pacific and Japan: NTT Docomo, Inc.
AI Innovator
This award category recognizes an organization that has shown speed and agility in adapting to the fast-moving innovations in AI, implementing a production use case that is driving clear business impact.
Winners:
North America: Alberta Health Services
Europe, Middle East and Africa: Siemens
Asia Pacific and Japan: Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Innovation in Data Analytics
This category recognizes an organization that maximizes the value of its data assets, breaks down data silos and derives clear business insights to power its success.
Winners:
North America: Freeport-McMoRan
Europe, Middle East and Africa: CMA CGM
Asia Pacific and Japan: Lotte Shopping
Data Collaboration
This category recognizes an organization that leverages data and app sharing to generate business outcomes more quickly and securely, using data that may have been previously inaccessible and collaborating across an organization, its ecosystem and the world at large.
Winners:
North America: Exiger
Europe, Middle East and Africa: Hoist Finance
Asia Pacific and Japan: PT Telekomunikasi Selular
Data for Good
This category recognizes an organization that uses data and AI meaningfully to solve humanitarian issues or drive social impact, such as improving health outcomes, protecting human rights, promoting sustainability, improving education or reducing environmental impact.
Winners:
North America: Prologis
Europe, Middle East and Africa: AstraZeneca
Asia Pacific and Japan: Grow Indigo
Data Executive of the Year
This award category recognizes a senior leader pioneering a clearly defined data and AI strategy within their organization, demonstrating both leadership and agility in adapting to the fast-moving innovations in data and AI.
Winners:
North America: David Haney, Cambia Health Solutions
Europe, Middle East and Africa: Naveed Memon, Emirates
Asia Pacific and Japan: Sami Uddin Ahmad, XLSmart
Data Hero of the Year
This category recognizes an individual within an organization who has acted as a technology trailblazer, pioneering the use of data and AI as a strategic resource.
Winners:
North America: John Gajewski, dentsu
Europe, Middle East and Africa: Florian Jell, Allianz
Asia Pacific and Japan: Jaemyoun Lee, NEXON
A huge congratulations to the 2025 award winners on your well-deserved recognition!
Learn more about the annual Data Drivers Awards program on Snowflake.com. We look forward to reading your innovation story when nominations for next year’s awards open in February 2026.