JUN 01, 2025|3 min read

Celebrating Innovation and Excellence: Announcing Snowflake's 2025 Data Drivers Award Winners

Snowflake announced the global winners of the seventh annual Data Drivers Awards, the premier data awards that honor Snowflake customers leading their organizations and transforming their industries with the AI Data Cloud.

Benoit Dageville, Snowflake’s Co-Founder and President of Products, says, “Snowflake’s Data Drivers Awards celebrate the ‘best of the best.’ Each of the award winners has established themselves as a leader in their respective industries, driving excellence and innovation through a thoughtful data and AI strategy. Reading through all of the nominations continues to inspire all of us at Snowflake, as we enable organizations to do more with their data.”

"The caliber of this year's Snowflake Data Drivers underscores the transformative potential of data in the hands of visionary leaders,” says Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “These awardees are at the forefront, leveraging Snowflake to propel their businesses forward with enterprise AI, innovative applications and data-driven products that are setting new standards for the future."

There are seven total categories of awards, with one honoree per region:

Data Driver of the Year 

The Data Driver of the Year award, our highest honor, celebrates large organizations that exemplify what it means to be data-centric. These pioneering companies showcase the impact of a well-defined data strategy in accelerating the delivery of key business capabilities, driving transformative change across the enterprise and enhancing customer experiences.

Winners:

  • North America: Colgate-Palmolive

  • Europe, Middle East and Africa: Roche

  • Asia Pacific and Japan: NTT Docomo, Inc.

AI Innovator

This award category recognizes an organization that has shown speed and agility in adapting to the fast-moving innovations in AI, implementing a production use case that is driving clear business impact.

Winners:

  • North America: Alberta Health Services

  • Europe, Middle East and Africa: Siemens

  • Asia Pacific and Japan: Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Innovation in Data Analytics

This category recognizes an organization that maximizes the value of its data assets, breaks down data silos and derives clear business insights to power its success.

Winners:

  • North America: Freeport-McMoRan

  • Europe, Middle East and Africa: CMA CGM

  • Asia Pacific and Japan: Lotte Shopping

Data Collaboration

This category recognizes an organization that leverages data and app sharing to generate business outcomes more quickly and securely, using data that may have been previously inaccessible and collaborating across an organization, its ecosystem and the world at large. 

Winners:

  • North America: Exiger

  • Europe, Middle East and Africa: Hoist Finance

  • Asia Pacific and Japan: PT Telekomunikasi Selular

Data for Good

This category recognizes an organization that uses data and AI meaningfully to solve humanitarian issues or drive social impact, such as improving health outcomes, protecting human rights, promoting sustainability, improving education or reducing environmental impact.

Winners:

  • North America: Prologis

  • Europe, Middle East and Africa: AstraZeneca

  • Asia Pacific and Japan: Grow Indigo

Data Executive of the Year

This award category recognizes a senior leader pioneering a clearly defined data and AI strategy within their organization, demonstrating both leadership and agility in adapting to the fast-moving innovations in data and AI.

Winners:

Data Hero of the Year

This category recognizes an individual within an organization who has acted as a technology trailblazer, pioneering the use of data and AI as a strategic resource.

Winners:

A huge congratulations to the 2025 award winners on your well-deserved recognition!

Learn more about the annual Data Drivers Awards program on Snowflake.com. We look forward to reading your innovation story when nominations for next year’s awards open in February 2026.

 

