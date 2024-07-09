Regulated and sovereign markets across the world have stringent requirements stipulating certain important data be kept within geographical borders or even for certain workloads to have dedicated environments, separate from those of other customers. In these markets, organizations need a secure and well-governed data foundation with effective controls to help comply with regulatory requirements.

Historically, Snowflake has supported more than 40 cloud regions across AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure. Now, Snowflake is expanding into regulated sovereign markets through platform capabilities that safeguard both customer and usage data to help meet data residency requirements. Customer data stays within the customer’s deployment region, unless they choose to use Snowflake’s cross-region collaboration and/or cross-region business continuity capabilities, powered by Snowgrid. Snowgrid is the technology layer that interconnects a Snowflake customer’s business ecosystem across regions and clouds to simplify global operations. Additionally, usage data is collected as part of Snowflake’s normal operations, for purposes like billing, accounting, monitoring, maintenance and service improvements. Usage data is typically aggregated across Snowflake’s worldwide commercial deployments in a global repository. To help customers fulfill data residency requirements more easily, Snowflake is introducing a foundational product innovation in select commercial deployments called a zonal repository. These select EU deployments will be connected to and will send all usage data to the EU repository and only select usage data will be sent to the global repository.