Announcing New Innovations for Snowflake Horizon

Snowflake Horizon protects and audits customers’ data with compliance, business continuity, data quality monitoring, and lineage. We have an extensive number of compliance certifications and continue to add more. Snowflake recently achieved compliance for the UK’s Cyber Essentials Plus (CE+), FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Security Policy, IRS’s Publication 1075 Tax Information Security Guidelines, and assessments by the Korea Financial Security Institute (K-FSI), as well as StateRAMP High and U.S. Department of Defense Impact Level 4 (DoD IL4) Provisional Authorization on AWS GovCloud. These reiterate Snowflake’s commitment to providing its customers with the highest security and privacy assurances for their data needs, especially those across the public sector.

To effectively monitor and report on degradation in data quality across their organization, customers can use the new Data Quality Monitoring feature (in private preview) to either access out-of-the-box system metrics or create custom metrics. They can define the frequency for automatically measuring the quality of their data and configure alerts to receive email notifications when quality thresholds are violated.

Snowflake is also launching a new Data Lineage UI (in private preview) to give customers a bird’s-eye view of the upstream and downstream lineage of objects. With this new user interface, customers can easily see how downstream objects may be impacted by modifications that happen upstream. In addition, governors can take bulk action to propagate tags and policies to protect all downstream columns that have personally identifiable information.