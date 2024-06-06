Celebrating Innovation and Excellence: Announcing Snowflake's Data Drivers

This year’s winners of the Data Drivers Awards include data leaders from across global organizations, including Caterpillar, Bentley, Mitsubishi Corporation, Zoom and more. They represent the top individuals and organizations using Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to innovate, grow and transform.

“Snowflake customers continue to impress us year after year with their innovative approaches to data,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “This year’s award recipients epitomize best-in-class companies that are harnessing the power of data to support every facet of their organization to accelerate enterprise AI, build future-forward applications and develop data-backed products to drive change in the greater world.”

There are seven total categories of Data Drivers winners, with one honoree in each region.

The Data Driver of the Year award, our most prestigious, honors large organizations that represent what it means to be data-driven and demonstrate how a well-implemented data strategy can accelerate the delivery of business capabilities and transform the business.

The North America (NOAM) winner for the Data Driver of the Year is Caterpillar

The Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA) winner for the Data Driver of the Year is ABB

The Asia, Pacific and Japan (APJ) winner for the Data Driver of the Year is Nexon

Our Data Hero of the Year awards honor individuals who have embraced and advocated for the AI Data Cloud within their organizations. Their efforts go beyond championing Snowflake internally; they also act as ambassadors, sharing their own insights and experiences for the benefit of the greater community.

The NOAM winner for the Data Hero of the Year is Soeren Ahrens , Senior VP of IT - Data Platforms at Ross Stores

The EMEA winner for the Data Hero of the Year is Wilson Sinclair , Distinguished Engineer at NatWest

The APJ winner for the Data Hero of the Year is Moe Kiss, Director of Data Science - Marketing at Canva

The Data Executive of the Year awards recognize key individuals (CTO, CIO or VP-level) who serve as strategic leaders, pioneering the AI Data Cloud within their organization and breaking new ground in their industry. The winners have set a new bar for using data to create business value for customers, partners and employees.

AI Innovators, a brand new category this year, highlights an organization that is driving impact with data and AI in the era of Enterprise AI.

The NOAM winner for AI Innovator is Zoom

The EMEA winner for AI Innovator is Siemens Energy

The APJ winner for AI Innovator is Laybuy

Our Data For Good award honors an organization that uses data and analytics to help save, extend and improve lives and/or the environment, globally.

The NOAM winner for Data For Good is Pfizer

The EMEA winner for Data For Good is Bright Data

The APJ winner for Data For Good is Bidgely

The Collaboration award highlights businesses that recognize data as a strategic business asset and transform their business by easily and securely sharing and monetizing live, governed data.

The NOAM winner for Collaboration is Paramount

The EMEA winner for Collaboration is Ericsson

The APJ winner for Collaboration is Mitsubishi Corporation

Our Powered by Snowflake award recognizes organizations that have built the most innovative data-driven application on Snowflake and extended the value of that application to their customers.

The NOAM winner for Powered by Snowflake is Maxa

The EMEA winner for Powered by Snowflake is Hunters

The APJ winner for Powered by Snowflake is Sharesies

Register now for Snowflake Summit 2024 on-demand to explore all the cutting-edge innovations the AI Data Cloud has to offer.