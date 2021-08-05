An Analytics Center of Excellence Requires the Whole Enterprise

A center of excellence (CoE) isn’t about creating an ivory tower. It’s about building a broader base of knowledge and understanding of data and analytics. It’s about capturing requirements, coordinating initiatives, and galvanizing resources. By creating a CoE, leaders highlight the strategic nature of data and analytics within their organizations.

Data and analytics CoEs help:

Define and disseminate policies and best practices for data governance, data operations, and program management that streamline processes and facilitate value creation.

for data governance, data operations, and program management that streamline processes and facilitate value creation. Foster a deeper data and analytics culture by creating a language common to both tech and business teams and aligning incentives around delivering business value.

by creating a language common to both tech and business teams and aligning incentives around delivering business value. Sponsor training to build broader data literacy, enhance data-driven decision-making, improve data and analytic skills, and allocate resources across the organization.

enhance data-driven decision-making, improve data and analytic skills, and allocate resources across the organization. Establish a sense of community and encourage cross-organizational participation.

and encourage cross-organizational participation. Deliver business value through data and analytics.

According to Forrester Research, 45% of survey respondents at organizations with CDOs have implemented or are expanding insights CoEs, compared to only 32% of those without a CDO.1 Not surprisingly, it is the most analytics-mature companies who are leading the way. But that cuts across industries, regions, and even company size. For example, The Wall Street Journal reports that Morgan Stanley’s CoE includes about 30 experts specializing in data architecture, infrastructure, and governance.2 They act as data advisers to different business and technology divisions within the bank to accelerate its insights-driven transformation.