Allianz Benelux Leverages the Data Cloud to Drive Innovations

Snowflake talked with Sudaman Thoppan Mohanchandralal of Allianz Benelux at Data Cloud Summit 2020, to hear how the company captures customer insights in the Data Cloud, continually improving its products and services.

For Allianz Benelux, delivering great customer experiences is about working to secure each customer’s future. The company is committed to standing by customers in every situation by offering high-quality insurance and investment management products combined with reliable guidance, support, and care.

From the perspective of Sudaman Thoppan Mohanchandralal, Regional Chief Data and Analytics Officer and AI Researcher for Allianz Benelux, data science is key to success, especially during challenging times and an increasingly strict regulatory environment.

“Having concrete, seamless, and scalable views into customer data is essential to the business,” Mohanchandralal says.

“With solid insights, we can develop creative solutions that offer long-term benefits to our customers and our business.”