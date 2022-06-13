As we gather this year in Las Vegas for Snowflake Summit 2022, we can all recognize that it’s been an exciting year of growth and innovation in the Snowflake Partner Network. The past year has seen the launch of our Powered by Snowflake and Data Provider routes to market and an undeniable amount of excitement and energy across the growing Snowflake partner ecosystem.

As we say often at Snowflake, our partner program is focused on a lot more than building pipelines and driving revenue. Together with our partners, we are re-envisioning what partnership and collaboration can be, and it is my pleasure to share with you today the winners of Snowflake’s 2022 Partner Awards announced earlier today in Las Vegas.

All of our partners deserve recognition and we want you all to know how excited we are to have you as part of our Snowflake community. Snowflake recognizes partners for their overall contribution including new deals and use cases sourced, consumption, thought leadership, technical expertise, and joint GTM more than revenue generation or pipeline when it comes to the Partner Awards. The relentless efforts made through content contributed to the Snowflake data ecosystem, the activity level in our various co-marketing programs, new use cases contributed, completed training and earned certifications, and more are all weighed and considered. In short, we are planning to go the long haul with our partners, and so we want to incent and reward those who seem to be making consistent and steady investments in that journey with us.