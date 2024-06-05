Each year, we are humbled and honored to look back on the contributions from the Snowflake Partner Network (SPN) and recognize their hard work with the Snowflake Partner Awards. Our partners help drive customer success and build an ever-expanding open ecosystem of solutions built on the AI Data Cloud.

In the midst of this year’s AI Data Cloud Summit, we announced the 2024 Snowflake Partner Awards, recognizing 36 partners that are winning together with Snowflake and honoring them for their continued commitments and investments as we bring value to our customers.

The SPN has experienced incredible growth and is crucial to our most important value, putting the customer first. We couldn’t make our advancements in AI, data accessibility, monetization and more without their ongoing support and partnership, and this recognition could not be more well-deserved.

For the first time ever, Snowflake’s partners were evaluated by Canalys, a third-party ecosystem analyst firm, to validate the top-performing partners for each category. Using the full suite of data available from the SPN, such as pipeline generation, building expertise and delivering customer success, winners were selected based on data-driven criteria, true to Snowflake’s mission.