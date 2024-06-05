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Blog/Partner & Customer Value/Recognizing Customer-Focused Innovation at Partner Summit 2024: Announcing the Global Snowflake Partners of the Year
JUN 05, 2024/4 min readPartner & Customer Value

Recognizing Customer-Focused Innovation at Partner Summit 2024: Announcing the Global Snowflake Partners of the Year

Tyler Prince
Tyler Prince
Recognizing Customer-Focused Innovation at Partner Summit 2024: Announcing the Global Snowflake Partners of the Year

Each year, we are humbled and honored to look back on the contributions from the Snowflake Partner Network (SPN) and recognize their hard work with the Snowflake Partner Awards. Our partners help drive customer success and build an ever-expanding open ecosystem of solutions built on the AI Data Cloud.

In the midst of this year’s AI Data Cloud Summit, we announced the 2024 Snowflake Partner Awards, recognizing 36 partners that are winning together with Snowflake and honoring them for their continued commitments and investments as we bring value to our customers.

The SPN has experienced incredible growth and is crucial to our most important value, putting the customer first. We couldn’t make our advancements in AI, data accessibility, monetization and more without their ongoing support and partnership, and this recognition could not be more well-deserved.

For the first time ever, Snowflake’s partners were evaluated by Canalys, a third-party ecosystem analyst firm, to validate the top-performing partners for each category. Using the full suite of data available from the SPN, such as pipeline generation, building expertise and delivering customer success, winners were selected based on data-driven criteria, true to Snowflake’s mission.

Here are the 2024 winners by category:

Industry AI Data Cloud Partners:

Financial Services AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: EY

Healthcare & Life Sciences AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Hakkoda

Healthcare & Life Sciences AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: IQVIA 

Media and Entertainment AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Slalom

Media and Entertainment AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Braze

Retail and Consumer Goods AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Infosys

Retail and Consumer Goods AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Blue Yonder

Manufacturing AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: LTIMindtree

Manufacturing AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Yes Energy

Public Sector AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Deloitte

Public Sector AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: PowerSchool

Telecom AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Amdocs

Telecom AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: CARTO

AI Data Cloud Services Partners:

AI Data Cloud Services Global Partner of the Year: Accenture

AI Data Cloud Services Americas Partner of the Year: phData

AI Data Cloud Services Americas Innovation Partner of the Year: kipi.bi

AI Data Cloud Services Americas Growth Partner of the Year: Blue.Cloud

AI Data Cloud Services EMEA Partner of the Year: Initions

AI Data Cloud Services EMEA Innovation Partner of the Year: INFOMOTION

AI Data Cloud Services EMEA Growth Partner of the Year: Kaito

AI Data Cloud Services APJ Partner of the Year: NTT Data

AI Data Cloud Services APJ Innovation Partner of the Year: Megazone Cloud

AI Data Cloud Services APJ Growth Partner of the Year: Quantiphi

AI Data Cloud Product Partners:

AI Data Cloud Product AI Partner of the Year: Hex

AI Data Cloud Product Business Intelligence Partner of the Year: Sigma

AI Data Cloud Product Cybersecurity Partner of the Year: Anvilogic

AI Data Cloud Product Data Governance Partner of the Year: Collibra

AI Data Cloud Product Data Integration Partner of the Year: Dbt Labs, Inc.

AI Data Cloud Product Data Security Partner of the Year: Immuta

AI Data Cloud Product Growth Partner of the Year: DataOps.live

AI Data Cloud Product Innovation Partner of the Year: NVIDIA

AI Data Cloud Product Marketing Application Partner of the Year: Census

AI Data Cloud Product Monetization Partner of the Year: Omnata

AI Data Cloud Product Observability Partner of the Year: Observe

AI Data Cloud Product Startup Program Partner of the Year: Wiz

Enroll in the Snowflake Partner Network to become a part of a fast-growing data ecosystem, and check out all of our event partners at Snowflake Summit.

Check out Summit: Building the Future Together with AI and Apps

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