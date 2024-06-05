Each year, we are humbled and honored to look back on the contributions from the Snowflake Partner Network (SPN) and recognize their hard work with the Snowflake Partner Awards. Our partners help drive customer success and build an ever-expanding open ecosystem of solutions built on the AI Data Cloud.
In the midst of this year’s AI Data Cloud Summit, we announced the 2024 Snowflake Partner Awards, recognizing 36 partners that are winning together with Snowflake and honoring them for their continued commitments and investments as we bring value to our customers.
The SPN has experienced incredible growth and is crucial to our most important value, putting the customer first. We couldn’t make our advancements in AI, data accessibility, monetization and more without their ongoing support and partnership, and this recognition could not be more well-deserved.
For the first time ever, Snowflake’s partners were evaluated by Canalys, a third-party ecosystem analyst firm, to validate the top-performing partners for each category. Using the full suite of data available from the SPN, such as pipeline generation, building expertise and delivering customer success, winners were selected based on data-driven criteria, true to Snowflake’s mission.
Here are the 2024 winners by category:
Industry AI Data Cloud Partners:
Financial Services AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: EY
Healthcare & Life Sciences AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Hakkoda
Healthcare & Life Sciences AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: IQVIA
Media and Entertainment AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Slalom
Media and Entertainment AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Braze
Retail and Consumer Goods AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Infosys
Retail and Consumer Goods AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Blue Yonder
Manufacturing AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: LTIMindtree
Manufacturing AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Yes Energy
Public Sector AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Deloitte
Public Sector AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: PowerSchool
Telecom AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Amdocs
Telecom AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: CARTO
AI Data Cloud Services Partners:
AI Data Cloud Services Global Partner of the Year: Accenture
AI Data Cloud Services Americas Partner of the Year: phData
AI Data Cloud Services Americas Innovation Partner of the Year: kipi.bi
AI Data Cloud Services Americas Growth Partner of the Year: Blue.Cloud
AI Data Cloud Services EMEA Partner of the Year: Initions
AI Data Cloud Services EMEA Innovation Partner of the Year: INFOMOTION
AI Data Cloud Services EMEA Growth Partner of the Year: Kaito
AI Data Cloud Services APJ Partner of the Year: NTT Data
AI Data Cloud Services APJ Innovation Partner of the Year: Megazone Cloud
AI Data Cloud Services APJ Growth Partner of the Year: Quantiphi
AI Data Cloud Product Partners:
AI Data Cloud Product AI Partner of the Year: Hex
AI Data Cloud Product Business Intelligence Partner of the Year: Sigma
AI Data Cloud Product Cybersecurity Partner of the Year: Anvilogic
AI Data Cloud Product Data Governance Partner of the Year: Collibra
AI Data Cloud Product Data Integration Partner of the Year: Dbt Labs, Inc.
AI Data Cloud Product Data Security Partner of the Year: Immuta
AI Data Cloud Product Growth Partner of the Year: DataOps.live
AI Data Cloud Product Innovation Partner of the Year: NVIDIA
AI Data Cloud Product Marketing Application Partner of the Year: Census
AI Data Cloud Product Monetization Partner of the Year: Omnata
AI Data Cloud Product Observability Partner of the Year: Observe
AI Data Cloud Product Startup Program Partner of the Year: Wiz
Enroll in the Snowflake Partner Network to become a part of a fast-growing data ecosystem, and check out all of our event partners at Snowflake Summit.