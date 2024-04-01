Snowflake and Salesforce are happy to share that bidirectional data sharing between Snowflake, the Data Cloud company and Salesforce Data Cloud is now generally available. In September, we proudly announced that organizations could begin leveraging Salesforce data directly in Snowflake via zero-ETL data sharing to unify their customer and business data, accelerate decision-making and help streamline business processes. Today, we are excited to share that customers can close the loop, by sharing Snowflake data into the Salesforce Data Cloud, leveraging the same, zero-ETL data sharing innovation that reduces friction and empowers organizations to quickly surface powerful insights across sales, service, marketing and commerce applications.

Enterprises generate valuable customer data inside Salesforce applications. At the same time, organizations increasingly look to Snowflake as the data platform of choice for storing, modeling and analyzing their full data estate. With this innovative Salesforce and Snowflake integration, organizations minimize friction, data latency, scale limitations and data engineering costs associated with working with these two best-in-breed platforms. The Snowflake Marketplace also offers customers the opportunity to acquire new data sets to enhance or fill gaps in their existing business data and ultimately drive innovation. By combining the full breadth of both enterprise data and third-party data from Snowflake Marketplace with valuable customer data from Salesforce applications, organizations can unify the full breadth of their data, and build powerful AI solutions natively to surface rich insights that drive superior and differentiated experiences for customers.

“Zero-ETL data sharing between Salesforce Data Cloud and Snowflake is game-changing. It has opened up new frontiers of data collaboration. We’re excited to see how customers are powering their customer data analytics and developing innovative AI solutions with near real-time data from Salesforce and Snowflake, generating incredible business value. Now that this integration is generally available, this kind of innovation will be broadly accessible,” says Christian Kleinerman, SVP of Product, Snowflake.