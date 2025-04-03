AI-Driven ABM: Scaling Precision and Impact for B2B Growth

The ABM team also teamed up with the Snowflake brand team to tailor ad messaging for top-priority sales accounts. Given the number of accounts ABM handles and how important personalized copy is for engagement, the team decided to test whether AI-generated ad copy could improve click-through rates (CTRs) and further enhance overall campaign ROI, which would help in handling scale.

Account-based marketing used Cortex AI and worked closely with Snowflake’s brand team to develop guidelines and prompts for a large-language model to execute the task, and then built a Streamlit app powered by the prompt in Cortex AI.

Method #1: AI vs. historical benchmarks

In the first approach, they compared the performance of AI-generated ad copy against historical performance data or established regional benchmarks for their campaigns. This allowed for a direct assessment of whether AI would outperform previously established best practices.The brand team conducted reviews to ensure the ad copy was meeting brand standards and writing quality. AI-generated copy performed better overall, often demonstrating improved CTRs compared to the historical or regional benchmarks.

Method #2: Head-to-head A/B testing on LinkedIn

To further validate these findings, the ABM team conducted A/B tests on LinkedIn. They ran campaigns where half the target audience saw original, human-written ad copy, while the other half saw AI-generated copy. This head-to-head comparison provided a clear and unbiased measure of the AI's effectiveness.

AI-generated copy again hit the mark. After some final tests, ultimately campaigns using the AI-generated creative saw a 54% lift in CTR compared to those using the original copy. “With AI, we no longer have to choose between efficiency and personalization — we can have both,” says Maila Ruggiero, Account-Based Marketing Manager at Snowflake. "Now we can scale messaging that cuts through the noise and engages prospects by addressing their needs, challenges and goals.”

To date, the team has successfully rolled out and implemented the model and is now focused on enhancing its capabilities to generate expanded outputs and integrate it into additional automations within the campaign execution process.

To learn more about how customers are using generative AI with Snowflake for real-world results, download the Secrets of Gen AI Success report or explore Snowflake’s AI solutions.