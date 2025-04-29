In marketing, there are plenty of ways to connect with interested customers. But enterprises want to be sure that when they’re reaching out, they’re actually going to reach humans who want to be reached. This can be a challenge sometimes when trying to filter spam personas. To help the marketing and sales teams focus their efforts on genuine prospects, the marketing intelligence team used Snowflake AI to implement a persona screening process.

Chow and his team used Snowflake Cortex to identify patterns that indicate whether a lead is spam — like a first name of “Test” or “XXXX” — to help improve lead scoring and prevent time wasted on outreach to illegitimate personas. By fine-tuning the model over many thousands of samples, the team was able to create a model that could screen out spam personas with 99.8% accuracy — and help determine an effective lead score. “Ultimately, Cortex can provide a high enough accuracy and low enough false negative rate to reduce meeting cancellation rate,” says Chow. Now, sales reps no longer have to waste time pursuing leads that have a very low likelihood of getting results.

Over time, the consistently low conversion rates from leads flagged as spam validated the model's effectiveness, leading to its integration as a direct filter. The result is a significant enhancement in lead quality. “We've all struggled with the boundless ‘creativity’ of people and bots who fill out marketing forms with novel, irrelevant information, like Bruce Wayne or unmentionable expletives,” says Travis Henry, Senior Director of Go-to-Market Operations at Snowflake. “Hard-coded filters don't solve the full problem and obvious junk (to humans) still slips through to sales. This solution effectively puts a 24/7, intelligent reviewer on every single lead to help ensure the junk is thrown aside and only relevant leads get scored, routed and followed up with.”

By preventing the processing of likely spam inquiries, Snowflake optimizes its resources and helps make sure that sales and marketing efforts are directed toward genuine prospects.

To learn more about how customers are using generative AI with Snowflake for real-world results, download the Secrets of Gen AI Success report or explore Snowflake’s AI solutions.