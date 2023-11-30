Snowflake and the Pursuit Of Precision Medicine

The growing field of precision medicine holds incredible promise for delivering better patient care and medical innovation, but there are barriers to greater implementation. As an emerging approach for disease treatment and prevention, precision medicine takes into account individual variability in genes, environment and lifestyle for each person. Its implementation has primarily been hastened by reducing sequencing costs. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology has dramatically dropped the price of genomic sequencing, from about $1 million in 2007 to $600 today per whole genome sequencing (WGS).

In medicine, lower sequencing costs and improved clinical access to NGS technology has been shown to increase diagnostic yield for a range of diseases, from relatively well-understood Mendelian disorders, including muscular dystrophy and epilepsy, to rare diseases such as Alagille syndrome. The data subsequently has expanded beyond NGS/sequences to multi-modal, which incorporates not only omics (proteomics, genomics, metabolomics) but also images and any other modalities that could be used in diagnosis, prevention and development of a cure for diseases in an effort to drive precision medicine at scale.

This approach allows doctors and researchers to predict more accurately which treatment and prevention strategies for a particular disease will work in which groups of people. It contrasts a one-size-fits-all approach, in which disease treatment and prevention strategies are developed for the average person, with less consideration for individual differences. In the context of life sciences, for example, analysis of tissue images for the presence of certain cell types in nuclei in cancer treatment aids as an important biomarker to understand disease progression and measure the efficacy of specific interventions.