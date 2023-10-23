To solve this, telecoms must rethink how they leverage the vast amounts of data they collect across their network and organization. It is critical to achieve a 360-degree view of the customer and break down the data silos that keep telecom companies from having full network observability. Telecoms also need modern data capabilities to innovate and develop new revenue streams, and the ability to seamlessly access, analyze and collaborate on data. And they must do all this while ensuring data is secure, governed and retained in compliance with applicable regulatory requirements. In short, they need an effective modern data platform.