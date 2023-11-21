See how Deliveroo uses the scalability of Snowflake’s Data Cloud to support its rapidly growing business—and meet the unique needs of its three-sided marketplace.

Sometimes the best ideas come from an appetite for change. In 2013, a hungry banker working late in a London office noticed a gap in the capital’s food delivery market—and in that moment, Deliveroo was born.

Now a household name, the company is on a mission to become the definitive online food provider, and its services already cater to 10 international markets across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Central to Deliveroo’s business model is its three-sided marketplace. Its business leaders are constantly working to balance the needs of its restaurant and grocery partners, food couriers, and hungry customers—ensuring each group receives a rewarding experience. And as a digital native company, data plays a vital role in optimizing the experience for all three.

In fact, data permeates every aspect of Deliveroo’s activities. It’s used internally to inform vital operational decisions, solve problems, test new features, and optimize efficiency. Data is also critical within the Deliveroo app, where machine learning algorithms decide which rider should be offered which deliveries, and at what rates.

However, as with many companies that experience explosive growth, Deliveroo soon found that its IT architecture was struggling to keep up with its data demands.

“Originally, we had a very traditional, transactional database,” said James Flaxman, Engineering Manager for Analytics Platforms at Deliveroo. “It didn’t perform well and wasn’t able to scale with our needs. So, we started searching for a solution that would provide what we needed—not just in the short term, but for our future, too.”