TS Imagine Adopts Gen AI at Scale, Saving 30% in Costs and 4,000 Hours of Effort

It’s Monday morning and the financial markets are open. Across the globe, experts are logging on to their computers to start the work day. Portfolio managers. Heads of trading. Chief risk officers. The data they rely on to make decisions may impact the lives (and livelihoods) of millions of people. So that data better be right.

Those are the stakes TS Imagine handles on a daily basis for its customers. As a best-in-class SaaS platform for integrated electronic front-office trading, portfolio management and risk management, TS Imagine’s offering comes with valuable out-of-the-box data for over 20 million financial instruments. Its data management team curates and normalizes that data so experts from over 500 institutions logging on every day — from multinational banks, huge hedge funds and more — can focus on generating returns within today’s fast-evolving markets.

Because the firm was a merger of two companies that had been established in the 1980s, there were disconnected technologies, teams and SaaS products for trading and risk management. Multiple licenses for different data vendors were in use, and manual work introduced more room for errors — all of which created inefficiencies. Chief Operating and Data & Analytics Officer Thomas Bodenski knew he needed to automate, unify and simplify data and processes, in part to better equip the organization with generative AI (gen AI) tools.

Over the last three years, as TS Imagine executed its data strategy, Bodenski overcame these challenges by replacing the company's homegrown solutions with Snowflake. In turning to the AI Data Cloud and Cortex AI, his global Data & Analytics office has streamlined operations while successfully rolling out gen AI use cases across the enterprise, saving time and democratizing access to information.