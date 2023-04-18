Brick-and-mortar businesses suffer from a chronic problem: they often lack mechanisms to identify and understand all their in-store customers. Unlike online transactions, there is no immediate record of who made what purchases, making it more difficult for these companies to launch personalized, targeted marketing campaigns.

Additionally, the gradual deprecation of the third-party cookie has placed a growing premium on first-party data, or data collected directly from customers, to support effective digital targeting strategies. Many businesses are turning to loyalty programs to source this data, but since loyalty penetration rates rarely reach 100% and often achieve only sporadic participation, they fail to form a reliable basis for truly understanding customer behavior.

These shortcomings represent millions in potential lost revenue, particularly as retail media networks continue to soar in popularity. Brands are spending upwards of $100B globally to advertise on these networks, with ads delivering a 70-90% sales margin. But retailers need a strong, scalable first-party foundation to deliver the granular customer insights, precision targeting, and accretive sales that brands and advertisers expect when they pay a premium to advertise on these networks.