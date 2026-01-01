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Built by Snowflake, Arctic is a family of enterprise-grade LLMs with leading performance in enterprise intelligence and breakthrough efficiency. Snowflake Arctic is a truly open, Apache 2.0 licensed model.

People collaborating at a meeting table

Build custom models with AI experts

Need help customizing an LLM to meet your unique business needs and requirements? The AI team that built Snowflake Arctic can help.

Enterprise intelligence

Capable model with top benchmarks in complex enterprise workloads such as SQL and code generation, instruction following and more.

Breakthrough efficiency

Unique dense-MoE hybrid architecture that delivers top-tier results at a fraction of development cost of comparable models.

Truly open

Apache 2.0 license with ungated access to weights and code paired with open data recipe and research insights.

Enterprise Intelligence

Leader in enterprise tasks, pretty smart in everything else.

  • Snowflake Arctic
  • DBRX
  • Llama3 70B
  • Mixtral 8x22B
  • Mixtral 8x7B
Chart showing the enterprise and academic intelligence of Snowflake Arctic versus competitors

Breakthrough Efficiency

Training

Top-tier results at a fraction of development cost.

Inference

Optimal use of experts for performant inference.

* Enterprise Intelligence equal to average of SQL generation, coding and instruction following benchmarks

See Benchmarks

Training

Inference

Snowflake Arctic training capabilities diagram
Snowflake Arctic inference capabilities diagram

Truly Open

Apache 2.0 license with ungated access to weights and code paired with open data recipe and research insights.

  • Open
  • Partial
  • Closed

Snowflake Arctic Resource Library