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Announcing Snowflake Arctic
Learn more about the team and LLM architecture that efficiently delivers top-tier enterprise intelligence.
Capable model with top benchmarks in complex enterprise workloads such as SQL and code generation, instruction following and more.
Unique dense-MoE hybrid architecture that delivers top-tier results at a fraction of development cost of comparable models.
Apache 2.0 license with ungated access to weights and code paired with open data recipe and research insights.
Leader in enterprise tasks, pretty smart in everything else.
Top-tier results at a fraction of development cost.
Optimal use of experts for performant inference.
* Enterprise Intelligence equal to average of SQL generation, coding and instruction following benchmarks
Apache 2.0 license with ungated access to weights and code paired with open data recipe and research insights.