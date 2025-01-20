How Partners Are Poised to Bring Gen AI to Life Across Industries

Gen AI is already delivering transformative outcomes across industries. Its ability to process and interpret structured and unstructured data is a foundation for solving complex problems in various fields. In healthcare, gen AI enhances diagnostics by analyzing medical imaging data, enabling the detection of conditions such as pneumonia with exceptional accuracy. Snowflake and our partners have driven real-world outcomes; for example, Snowflake and a leading technology services provider helped healthcare payors create 360-degree member profiles for better decision-making, personalized care and improved analytics. In another case, by securely combining diverse data sources, Snowflake and one system integrator help customers deliver insights into key areas such as cost management, care access and health equity — reducing administrative burdens and empowering healthcare leaders to drive better outcomes for patients and organizations.

With its fast pace and high customer expectations, the retail industry has also seen significant gains from generative AI by enabling hyperpersonalized shopping experiences. By analyzing customer behavior, such as purchase history and browsing patterns, AI-driven solutions can predict preferences and suggest tailored products, enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction. Additionally, advanced demand forecasting powered by AI optimizes inventory management, reducing waste and improving supply chain efficiency. For example, Snowflake partnered with a leading cloud provider to help a prominent clothing retailer leverage gen AI for real-time insights into stock availability, enabling them to respond more effectively to consumer demands.

Fraud prevention and personalized customer interactions are critical for financial institutions navigating today’s digital landscape. Gen AI can help mitigate these challenges too, with capabilities such as real-time anomaly detection, enabling secure transactions while building client trust. AI also empowers financial institutions to provide tailored investment strategies and personalized customer support, leveraging data-driven insights to enhance client satisfaction. A notable example is Snowflake’s collaboration with a global consulting firm and a leading property and casualty insurer to enhance the first notice of loss process. By leveraging generative AI, the insurer was able to accelerate claims intake, streamline decision-making and improve customer satisfaction — creating a more efficient and responsive experience for policyholders.