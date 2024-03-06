Cyberattacks are devastating, especially when they derail real-world critical services like healthcare. An especially troubling attack field is ransomware: In 2022, 66% of U.S. hospitals were targeted in ransomware attacks, an increase of almost 50% from 2021, and 289 hospitals were affected by successful ransomware attack incidents. Healthcare organizations paid the ransom in about 61% of ransomware incidents, the highest rate of any industry. In 2023, the trend continued to rise at an alarming rate, with over 317 publicly reported ransomware attacks levied against healthcare entities. It is now the new normal for hospitals to divert ambulances and cancel elective procedures due to a ransomware attack. Every citizen is a potential patient, and now every patient is grappling with this dilemma.

Should the federal government force hospitals to follow its own cybersecurity blueprint? The United States released its National Cybersecurity Strategy in early 2023, and focused work continues on the strategy’s implementation plan. In this strategy, the Biden administration expressed its support for “legislative efforts to impose robust, clear limits on the ability to collect, use, transfer and maintain personal data and provide strong protections for sensitive data like geolocation and health information.”

Given the recent rise in cybersecurity threats, the administration is considering a proposal that would require hospitals to use multifactor authentication and commit to patching vulnerabilities in a timely fashion if they want to remain eligible for federal Medicare and Medicaid funds. Senior administration officials believe such an approach is key to mitigating cybersecurity incidents. As new regulations will be imposed before the end of 2024, the impact of such funding at the organizational level would depend on compliance. The American Hospital Association recently noted the healthcare industry is likely to fight the requirements being placed on the hospitals since many of the cyber incidents that hit hospitals in the last year originated through third-party suppliers.

A prevailing issue is the disproportionate emphasis on demonstrating compliance with regulations rather than prioritizing more impactful security measures. For instance, the U.S. regulatory landscape is starkly different between national security entities, civilian federal agencies, states and municipalities. The compliance landscape and associated processes also vary immensely from country to country despite the default international operating nature of industries such as healthcare.

Over time, the regulatory framework governing cybersecurity has become increasingly complex, with different jurisdictions and industry sectors adopting varied standards and requirements. Case in point: It is unlikely in the near term for the National Institute of Standards and Technology Cybersecurity Framework to move beyond its current voluntary status. This has led to an unfavorable situation where the goal of achieving genuine cybersecurity, and best safeguarding one’s organization against evolving threats, has taken a back seat to the imperative of satisfying regulatory mandates.

What should organizations with limited time and resources focus on? With the federal government evaluating mandating cybersecurity blueprints, it is worth considering why this dissonance exists and what can be done to achieve harmony across the public and private sectors.