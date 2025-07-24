Text and document processing involves the automated analysis and manipulation of written content, such as documents, web pages, emails and social media posts. It allows users to glean helpful information and make decisions quickly and easily, supported by data.

In Snowflake, you can process documents (including PDF, Word, .txt and image files) by uploading files to the Document AI interface. Document AI uses a pretrained multi-modal large language model (LLM) to extract data from the document — it’ll even recognize graphical elements like handwritten text and logos. You can automate this process, so that Document AI completes data extraction any time you bring a new file Snowflake.