How Leaders in the Public Sector and Healthcare and Life Sciences Leverage Data, AI and Collaboration for Mission Success
Snowflake’s Accelerate 2025 virtual event series offers a crucial opportunity for public sector and healthcare and life sciences organizations to learn how to overcome data hurdles and unlock the full potential of AI. These industry-specific events are ideal for IT professionals and leaders who want to build robust data foundations and accelerate their AI initiatives within the parameters of highly regulated industries.
Sessions will spotlight the latest industry trends, innovative use cases and tips for creating a winning enterprise data and AI strategy with ROI and mission success at the forefront. Snowflake experts, customers and partners will share strategic insights and practical tips for building a solid and collaboration-ready data foundation for AI. The events will also feature demos of key use cases and best practices.
Accelerate Public Sector is Thursday, April 24. Accelerate Healthcare & Life Sciences is on Wednesday, April 30.
Why attend Accelerate Public Sector?
With 2025 poised to reshape the public sector, leaders in government and higher education are challenged to meet evolving demands and deliver public services more efficiently. At Accelerate Public Sector, hosted by Snowflake and AWS, attendees will hear from public sector experts about how organizations are using data and AI to increase efficiency, break down silos and power a more agile, mission-driven government.
Whether you’re a federal leader, state or local official or tech decision-maker, you’ll gain practical insights to build a data and AI strategy for today and to prepare for the future. Join us to discover how modern data platforms such as Snowflake are helping public sector organizations enable seamless, compliant collaboration that delivers real-world impact for constituents and communities alike.
The agenda includes opportunities to:
Hear public sector Snowflake experts and leaders from AWS and Deloitte discuss how federal, state and local agencies, as well as educational institutions, can respond to pressure to modernize systems, cut costs and deliver faster, more responsive services — while navigating challenges with workforce, shifting regulations and citizen expectations.
Learn how educational institutions can modernize legacy data systems and unlock greater agility, efficiency and insight by leveraging cloud-based platforms to simplify operations and power smarter decision-making. Snowflake customer University of Florida (UF) will share how UF transformed its legacy infrastructure and streamlined IT operations through a successful data modernization strategy. UF will also share practical steps to start or accelerate your own modernization journey.
Hear how local governments such as the City of Tacoma are using secure data collaboration to break down silos across departments and improve service delivery for residents. Tacoma is establishing a central data platform for public safety, utilities and other government functions to boost efficiency, enhance transparency and generate valuable insights.
Watch demos to see real-world AI in action. Innovation in the public sector is accelerating, and generative AI is leading the charge. These demos will showcase how government agencies can use AI to streamline operations, uncover insights and transform service delivery. From automating legislative analysis to extracting data from complex documents, you’ll see practical examples of innovation in action.
Register now for Accelerate Public Sector on April 24.
Why attend Accelerate Healthcare & Life Sciences?
Accelerate Healthcare & Life Sciences takes place on Wednesday, April 30. This virtual event will showcase how leading organizations in the industry are transforming their organizations and ecosystems using data and AI to collaborate, innovate and democratize data insights.
With the appropriate data, technology and ecosystem access, healthcare and life sciences organizations can accelerate crucial workflows while upholding necessary security and governance for this highly regulated sector. Snowflake's Accelerate event for the industry showcases how industry leaders are leveraging Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud for Healthcare & Life Sciences to achieve their mission.
Attendees will discover enterprise data architecture blueprints prioritizing secure, self-service data consumption and learn about cutting-edge AI/ML applications in the industry that enhance operational efficiency and patient/member experiences.
Agenda highlights include opportunities to:
Hear Snowflake experts and leaders from AWS and Accenture discuss the most pressing new changes and challenges in the industry, from ongoing cost pressures and concerns about supply chain resiliency to managing care team burnout. Learn what executives should consider as they build their enterprise data and AI strategy for optimal, long-term business and patient outcomes.
Learn how to accelerate data access with interoperability. As the volume and complexity of data continues to grow, many healthcare and life sciences companies are now prioritizing enterprise strategies where data is findable, accessible, interoperable and reusable (FAIR). To meet these data principles, a company’s architecture matters. Hear from organizations that are partnering with Snowflake to build strong data foundations underpinned by open standards, secure data sharing, and security and governance controls.
Hear how Snowflake customers such as Odaia are democratizing and collaborating on data. New technologies such as generative AI require the ability to ingest, transform and apply both structured and unstructured data. Leading organizations are architecting data pipelines so they’re more open, resilient and cost efficient. Learn best practices for data ingestion and what that means for creating a holistic patient view.
Watch a demo on how to build an AI agent for a healthcare payers contact center using Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud for Healthcare & Life Sciences.
Register now to reserve your spot at Accelerate Healthcare & Life Sciences on April 30.
About the AWS and Snowflake partnership
AWS and Snowflake enable a unified data and AI strategy, helping organizations ingest, transform and share data at scale and powering critical workloads across analytics, data engineering, AI and app development. With fully managed infrastructure, businesses gain simplicity, scalability and governance while leveraging integrated AI services and real-time collaboration capabilities. Organizations do more with their data and reach AI-driven insights faster with Snowflake and AWS.
Learn more about the Snowflake and AWS partnership.