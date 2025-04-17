Snowflake’s Accelerate 2025 virtual event series offers a crucial opportunity for public sector and healthcare and life sciences organizations to learn how to overcome data hurdles and unlock the full potential of AI. These industry-specific events are ideal for IT professionals and leaders who want to build robust data foundations and accelerate their AI initiatives within the parameters of highly regulated industries.

Sessions will spotlight the latest industry trends, innovative use cases and tips for creating a winning enterprise data and AI strategy with ROI and mission success at the forefront. Snowflake experts, customers and partners will share strategic insights and practical tips for building a solid and collaboration-ready data foundation for AI. The events will also feature demos of key use cases and best practices.

Accelerate Public Sector is Thursday, April 24. Accelerate Healthcare & Life Sciences is on Wednesday, April 30.