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Blog/At Snowflake/Partner Summit 2023: Recognizing Future-Focused Innovation in the Age of Generative AI
JUN 26, 2023/4 min readAt Snowflake

Partner Summit 2023: Recognizing Future-Focused Innovation in the Age of Generative AI

Headshot-style photo of Colleen Kapase from OpenAI
Colleen Kapase
Partner Summit 2023: Recognizing Future-Focused Innovation in the Age of Generative AI

We’re back for the Partner Summit at the world’s largest data, apps, and AI conference, Snowflake Summit! The incredible advancements we have made in data accessibility, monetization, and generative AI would never have been possible without Snowflake’s vibrant and innovative partner ecosystem. Four years ago, I met many of you at a much smaller venue for the first-ever Partner Summit. Since then we have launched cutting-edge industry data clouds, solved data challenges for over 8,000 customers, and pushed the boundaries of what being data-driven truly means.

The unparalleled customer outcomes we are driving are a result of our partner ecosystem’s invaluable contributions to the Data Cloud, including industry expertise, technical integrations, innovative solution development, and more. Together with our partners we foster innovation, promote joint customer success, and expand the art of what is possible with data. And we want to say thank you

At this year’s Summit, we will have over 3,000 people from 200+ partner organizations join the thousands of data professionals at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, where we will gather to reimagine the future of data, apps, and AI. You’ll see our partners in every aspect of the programming, including the 178 partner speakers across our 400-plus Summit sessions, and 178 with a booth presence in the expo hall.

We can’t honor innovation and anticipate what the future holds without acknowledging we’re in the age of gen AI. AI predictions are only as good as the information that trains them, which is why data is the lifeblood of AI. That’s why Snowflake has an important role to play today and in years to come. We can’t wait to see how our partner ecosystem helps us keep our joint customers on the cutting edge.

We are in it for the long haul with our partners, and in recognition of their continued commitment and investment, we are proud to offer 34 awards across our partner ecosystem:

2023 Winners by Category

Tech Partners

Data Integration Partner of the Year: dbt Labs

Business Intelligence Partner of the Year: Sigma

Machine Learning Partner of the Year: Dataiku

Data Governance Partner of the Year: Alation

Cybersecurity Partner of the Year: Tenable

Data Security Partner of the Year: Immuta

Growth Technology Partner of the Year: Hex

Innovation Technology Partner of the Year: ThoughtSpot

Global and Regional Services Partners

Global Partner of the Year: Deloitte

Global System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year: LTIMindtree

Global System Integrator Services Delivery Partner of the Year: Accenture

Global System Integrator Industry Solution Development Partner of the Year: EY

Global System Integrator Customer Success Partner of the Year: Infosys

Americas System Integrator Partner of the Year: phData

Americas System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year: Hakkoda

Americas System Integrator Growth Partner of the Year: kipi.bi

Americas System Integrator Public Sector Partner of the Year: Carahsoft

EMEA System Integrator Partner of the Year: Capgemini

EMEA System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year: SDG Group

EMEA System Integrator Growth Partner of the Year: IN516HT

APJ System Integrator Partner of the Year: NTT Data

APJ System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year: Quantiphi

APJ System Integrator Growth Partner of the Year: Blazeclan

Powered by Snowflake Partners

Powered by Snowflake Partner of the Year: Simon Data

Powered by Snowflake Innovation Partner of the Year: Capital One Software

Powered by Snowflake Go-to-Market Partner of the Year: Zeta

Powered by Snowflake Growth Partner of the Year: PowerSchool

Powered by Snowflake Industry Solution Development Partner of the Year: Blue Yonder

Marketplace Partners

Financial Services Marketplace Partner of the Year: S&P Global

Healthcare and Life Sciences Marketplace Partner of the Year: IQVIA

Media & Entertainment Marketplace Partner of the Year: The Trade Desk

Retail & Consumer Goods Marketplace Partner of the Year: Earnest Analytics

Technology Marketplace Partner of the Year: Stripe

Monetization Marketplace Partner of the Year: Affinity Solutions

Enroll in the Snowflake Partner Network to become a part of a fast growing data ecosystem and check out all of our event partners at Snowflake Summit.

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