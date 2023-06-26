We’re back for the Partner Summit at the world’s largest data, apps, and AI conference, Snowflake Summit! The incredible advancements we have made in data accessibility, monetization, and generative AI would never have been possible without Snowflake’s vibrant and innovative partner ecosystem. Four years ago, I met many of you at a much smaller venue for the first-ever Partner Summit. Since then we have launched cutting-edge industry data clouds, solved data challenges for over 8,000 customers, and pushed the boundaries of what being data-driven truly means.

The unparalleled customer outcomes we are driving are a result of our partner ecosystem’s invaluable contributions to the Data Cloud, including industry expertise, technical integrations, innovative solution development, and more. Together with our partners we foster innovation, promote joint customer success, and expand the art of what is possible with data. And we want to say thank you.

At this year’s Summit, we will have over 3,000 people from 200+ partner organizations join the thousands of data professionals at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, where we will gather to reimagine the future of data, apps, and AI. You’ll see our partners in every aspect of the programming, including the 178 partner speakers across our 400-plus Summit sessions, and 178 with a booth presence in the expo hall.

We can’t honor innovation and anticipate what the future holds without acknowledging we’re in the age of gen AI. AI predictions are only as good as the information that trains them, which is why data is the lifeblood of AI. That’s why Snowflake has an important role to play today and in years to come. We can’t wait to see how our partner ecosystem helps us keep our joint customers on the cutting edge.

We are in it for the long haul with our partners, and in recognition of their continued commitment and investment, we are proud to offer 34 awards across our partner ecosystem: