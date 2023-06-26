We’re back for the Partner Summit at the world’s largest data, apps, and AI conference, Snowflake Summit! The incredible advancements we have made in data accessibility, monetization, and generative AI would never have been possible without Snowflake’s vibrant and innovative partner ecosystem. Four years ago, I met many of you at a much smaller venue for the first-ever Partner Summit. Since then we have launched cutting-edge industry data clouds, solved data challenges for over 8,000 customers, and pushed the boundaries of what being data-driven truly means.
The unparalleled customer outcomes we are driving are a result of our partner ecosystem’s invaluable contributions to the Data Cloud, including industry expertise, technical integrations, innovative solution development, and more. Together with our partners we foster innovation, promote joint customer success, and expand the art of what is possible with data. And we want to say thank you.
At this year’s Summit, we will have over 3,000 people from 200+ partner organizations join the thousands of data professionals at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, where we will gather to reimagine the future of data, apps, and AI. You’ll see our partners in every aspect of the programming, including the 178 partner speakers across our 400-plus Summit sessions, and 178 with a booth presence in the expo hall.
We can’t honor innovation and anticipate what the future holds without acknowledging we’re in the age of gen AI. AI predictions are only as good as the information that trains them, which is why data is the lifeblood of AI. That’s why Snowflake has an important role to play today and in years to come. We can’t wait to see how our partner ecosystem helps us keep our joint customers on the cutting edge.
We are in it for the long haul with our partners, and in recognition of their continued commitment and investment, we are proud to offer 34 awards across our partner ecosystem:
2023 Winners by Category
Tech Partners
Data Integration Partner of the Year: dbt Labs
Business Intelligence Partner of the Year: Sigma
Machine Learning Partner of the Year: Dataiku
Data Governance Partner of the Year: Alation
Cybersecurity Partner of the Year: Tenable
Data Security Partner of the Year: Immuta
Growth Technology Partner of the Year: Hex
Innovation Technology Partner of the Year: ThoughtSpot
Global and Regional Services Partners
Global Partner of the Year: Deloitte
Global System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year: LTIMindtree
Global System Integrator Services Delivery Partner of the Year: Accenture
Global System Integrator Industry Solution Development Partner of the Year: EY
Global System Integrator Customer Success Partner of the Year: Infosys
Americas System Integrator Partner of the Year: phData
Americas System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year: Hakkoda
Americas System Integrator Growth Partner of the Year: kipi.bi
Americas System Integrator Public Sector Partner of the Year: Carahsoft
EMEA System Integrator Partner of the Year: Capgemini
EMEA System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year: SDG Group
EMEA System Integrator Growth Partner of the Year: IN516HT
APJ System Integrator Partner of the Year: NTT Data
APJ System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year: Quantiphi
APJ System Integrator Growth Partner of the Year: Blazeclan
Powered by Snowflake Partners
Powered by Snowflake Partner of the Year: Simon Data
Powered by Snowflake Innovation Partner of the Year: Capital One Software
Powered by Snowflake Go-to-Market Partner of the Year: Zeta
Powered by Snowflake Growth Partner of the Year: PowerSchool
Powered by Snowflake Industry Solution Development Partner of the Year: Blue Yonder
Marketplace Partners
Financial Services Marketplace Partner of the Year: S&P Global
Healthcare and Life Sciences Marketplace Partner of the Year: IQVIA
Media & Entertainment Marketplace Partner of the Year: The Trade Desk
Retail & Consumer Goods Marketplace Partner of the Year: Earnest Analytics
Technology Marketplace Partner of the Year: Stripe
Monetization Marketplace Partner of the Year: Affinity Solutions
Enroll in the Snowflake Partner Network to become a part of a fast growing data ecosystem and check out all of our event partners at Snowflake Summit.